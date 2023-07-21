Portion of Union Centre Boulevard closing for work

Union Centre Boulevard will have flaggers next week as road crews work on a micro-milling project for four nights.

The Butler County Engineer’s Office reports a traffic advisory for Union Centre Boulevard from West Chester Road to Chappell Crossing Boulevard/West Chester Baseball Complex for a four-night roadwork project beginning Monday.

The contractor will be micro-milling and restriping the road while using flaggers for traffic control. Motorists should expect delays after 7 p.m. each night.