Upcoming supermoon will be brightest of 2024; Here’s how you can see it up close

For astronomy buffs in the Tri-State area, there’s a special event to help all interested admire it in the best way possible.

Dean Regas, Cincinnati astronomer, is hosting a public viewing party Wednesday night to help Cincinnatians get the closest look at the phenomenon.

The viewing party will be held at the Ault Park Pavilion at 5090 Observatory Circle and it’s completely free to attend. The event begins at 6 p.m. and will run to 8 p.m.

Attendees will get to explore different telescope designs, learn more about the Moon itself and, if weather cooperates, share views of a newfound comet.

For those who can’t make it to the viewing party, but who still want to be able to peer through a telescope to admire the Moon, the Cincinnati Public Library can help. Through a partnership with Dean Regas and the Cincinnati Observatory, library cardholders can utilize 10 Orion StarBlast 4.5 inch astronomical telescopes at no cost.

What is a “supermoon”?

A supermoon is defined as a new or full moon that is within 90% of its closest approach to Earth.

The moon’s orbit around Earth is somewhat irregular and elliptical. Because of this, the distance between the Earth and moon varies. The moon is at perigee, meaning it is on a relatively close approach to Earth.

On Wednesday night, the moon will be about 222,000 miles from the Earth. When the moon is at apogee, it can be over 253,000 miles away.

NASA says that supermoons during the full moon can appear up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than the faintest full moon of the year.

Since full moons are spread out once per month, each month’s moon is given its own special name. The October full moon is considered a “hunter’s moon.”

According to Old Farmer’s Almanac, the full moon following the September “harvest moon” indicates it is time to hunt for the winter as the leaves fall.