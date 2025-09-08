Upcoming Middletown State of the City address to include mayor’s remarks, schools update

Middletown mayor Elizabeth Slamka delivers the 2024 State of the City address at The Event Center of Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

News
By
45 minutes ago
X

Middletown Mayor Elizabeth Slamka promises her upcoming State of the City address will look at both the challenges and successes of the city.

Slamka will be ”sharing a forward-looking vision for a bright and thriving 2026,” according to a news release about the event that will be Tuesday, Sept. 23.

“Our city has faced moments of adversity this past year, but we’ve also seen tremendous resilience and progress,” she said. “The State of the City is not only a time to reflect on what we have achieved together, but also to look ahead with optimism and determination as we continue to build a stronger Middletown.”

Middletown City Schools leaders will also deliver an update

There were be pre-event music by Edde Osbourne and a showcase by Middletown High School’s Purple Pizzazz Show Choir. The Armbruster Memorial Award will be presented, which honors outstanding contributions to the community.

Communications Manager Clayton Castle will emcee the event.

The State of the City is slated for 6-8 p.m. at the Event Center of Middletown, 3907 Central Ave. It is free and open to the public. Light snacks and refreshments will be available.

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.