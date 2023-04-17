University of Cincinnati hosting trial for brain tumor immunotherapy that works like vaccine

The university is a study site for a new Phase 2b clinical trial testing a personalized immunotherapy approach to fighting glioblastoma (GBM). GBMs are fast-growing and aggressive brain tumors with only a 40% survival rate in the first year after diagnosis, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons reports.

The personalized immunotherapy, UC said, works like a vaccine. The therapy is created from the patient’s own brain cancer cells and implanted into the patient’s stomach. It is then removed two days later, when the immune system has a chance to train itself to fight the tumor.