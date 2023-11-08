University of Cincinnati Health employees again require masks for patient interactions beginning Monday

BreakingNews
By PJ O'Keefe – WCPO
31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati Health employees will again be required to wear masks when interacting with patients beginning Monday, Nov 13.

The health system announced the requirement Tuesday. In an memo sent to staff, UC Health said it is making the decision due to the uptick in respiratory virus infections such as influenza (flu), COVID-19 and RSV, calling the requirement a preventative measure to protect patients.

UC Health said masks must be worn while employees are in inpatient rooms, patient exam rooms, in the registration and front desk areas, during transportation of patients, and when interacting with patients.

As part of the frequently asked questions section of the memo, UC said that if employees weren’t sure if a situation qualifies, they should act with caution and wear a mask.

UC Health, like other health systems, ditched the mask requirement as COVID-19 cases leveled off last year.

Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center also recently moved back to masking requirements.

About the Author

PJ O'Keefe
