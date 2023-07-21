BreakingNews
Column: Michael Pate's legacy is love and care for family and community
Undercover narcotics taskforce arrests Hamilton man after lengthy investigation

Suspect charged with two drug-related felonies.

A Hamilton man was charged with two felonies after he was arrested Thursday in an Oxford apartment, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Dustin Briscoe, 35, was arrested and charged with possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs, both second-degree felonies.

He also was in possession of 106 grams of methamphetamine, five grams of fentanyl, and $1,364 in cash when he was arrested in an apartment at 606 S. College Ave. by the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) Taskforce.

This was a culmination of a lengthy investigation by BURN and other agencies, according to the BCSO. Briscoe is under indictment in Hamilton County for similar charges. He’s housed in the Butler County Jail.

About the Author

Rick McCrabb has worked at the Journal since 1987. He covers Middletown, Monroe, Trenton and Madison Twp., and writes a column every Sunday.

