Uber testing new feature in Cincinnati allowing teens to catch a ride

Cincinnati is one of a dozen cities where the feature will be tested. Before teenagers sign up for Uber, they will need to be invited by a parent or guardian. After that, teens will need to complete a safety process that teaches them about features available on every ride. The new feature starts today for 13 to 17-year-olds.

The teens’ account will be connected to their parents account. This will allow parents to receive updates on the trip. Teens will also have a password that will have to be confirmed by the driver before the trip begins.