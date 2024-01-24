Two Women in a Kitchen to offer party tips in Hamilton lunch series

Spicer will address things like “What makes for a good party meal?” or “How do you assemble a charcuterie board?” and “How do you arrange a room in such a way that it will be a nice experience, whether it’s eight guests or 500?”

“Patrons of our ‘Celebrating Self’ luncheon series know Kirsten, but this will be a lot of fun. People know her by her food, and they will be excited to hear the story behind that food,” Motz said.

Party Time with Kirsten Spicer will be held at the Fitton Center on Wed., Feb. 7, at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $21 for Fitton Center members and $27 for non-members. (Plus, a $1 service fee.) Lunch is included and will be provided by Two Women in a Kitchen.

“One of the neat things about this particular series is it takes something that is right in front of you, that we might take for granted, but then, you peek behind the curtain and see how that thing you take for granted actually happens,” said Motz.

He said, “When you have a partner that’s a small business that is so good at what they do, it seems like a seamless thing, but there’s a lot that goes into that, and that’s what we want people to see when Kirsten takes the stage.”

Two Women in a Kitchen is the long-time catering partner for Celebrating Self at the Fitton Center.

Motz said Spicer will share the insights she has from a place of passion and expertise. Audience members will also have an opportunity to engage in the conversation through a time of Q&A at the end of her talk.

“I hope people would walk away with a new insight on what makes a good social event, how to make people comfortable, and how to put together a menu that’s appropriate for your event. It’s little things that will elevate your own personal party game,” Motz said.

The “Celebrating Self” luncheon series features speakers and topics that are interesting, diverse, and dynamic. On average, 70 to 100 guests turnout for the luncheon series.

How to go

What: “Celebrating Self” Party Time with Kirsten Spicer of Two Women in a Kitchen

When: Wed., Feb. 7 at 11:30 a.m.

Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Tickets for the event are $21 for members; $27 for non-members. (plus, a $1 service fee.) The luncheon speaker series will include lunch from Two Women in a Kitchen.

More info: www.fittoncenter.org or 513-863-8873, ext. 110.