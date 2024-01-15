Two shot Sunday night in Madison Twp.

Two people were shot Sunday night at an Eck Road residence in Madison Twp., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the 4800 block, according to officials, Deputies and detectives remained at the scene investigating and Middletown Police K-9 units were searching the area.
A neighbor said two men, one wounded, ran up to his house for help.
The victims were transported to Atrium Medical Center for treatment. One reportedly suffered a serious injury.
In Other News
1
Brewery plans at former Hamilton substation go flat; city to buy...
2
New, bigger parking lot marks latest phase of Badin HS’ campus...
3
History column: Hoovenden: J.C. Hooven’s summer estate
4
Chef Mindy Shea to share skills with Cooking Classes at The Nook
5
More than 200 elementary school students take incentive field trip to...
About the Author