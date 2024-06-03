Two now in custody after last month’s Middletown crash and shooting

Hill allegedly was the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a pole on Roosevelt Boulevard during the early morning hours after allegedly being involved in gunfire with the occupant of a another vehicle.

Hill was transported via medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, but left that hospital, according to Nelson. When arrested, officers determined Hill had also been shot in the leg.

Hill was arraigned in Middletown Municipal Court last week and is being held without bond. He is scheduled to be back in court June 7 for a preliminary hearing.

At about 1:50 a.m. May 17, Middletown police responded to the 4400 block of Roosevelt Blvd. for a traffic crash and found a car that struck a pole.

Less than 10 minutes later, a female was reportedly dropped off at the Atrium Medical Center front door, and she had sustained a gunshot wound.

The investigation found the driver of the single-car crash was involved in a disturbance with an individual driving another car. After the disturbance, there was an exchange of gunfire and a female was struck. After leaving the Atrium Medical Center, the vehicle was involved in the crash on Roosevelt.

The other vehicle involved, a pickup truck, was located on Gilpin Drive in Springboro with a bullet hole in the truck, according to records obtained by the Journal-News.

William Lewis White, 33, of Middletown, was arrested and booked into the Middletown City Jail, charged with felonious assault. White waived his right to a preliminary hearing and his case was sent to a Butler County grand jury for consideration. Bond was set at $150,000.