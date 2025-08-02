Two metaphysical stores in Hamilton aim to be a safe space for community

The retailers have also made it a top priority to give back to the community by feeding the homeless and supporting local nonprofits, such as Sojourner.

“Last year, our stores helped feed over 11,000 people in Hamilton. We helped to put clothes on their backs, and all kinds of other things,” said owner Marty Snyder, who owns The Alternative Path – Coexist and The Posh Pagan with his husband, Greg Hancock.

Customers and store staff have helped to raise funds that have gone toward food, clothing and toiletries.

“We just wanted to give back, and we have provided people with a safe space,” he said.

A recent ribbon-cutting celebration conducted in conjunction with the Greater Hamilton Chamber served as a customer appreciation event.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Megan Snyder, the couple’s daughter and general manager of both retailers, said the goal of the celebration is to bring greater awareness to the businesses and to invite more community members into the family-owned and operated shops.

“A lot of people come in for help. That’s one of the main reason’s why we are here is because a lot of the community feels like they have to be in the closet because of how we are treated. This is a safe place that we have for the LGBTQ and the Pagan community and other religion communities as well,” she said. “This is why we are here. We want to help, and we want to tell people that they are not alone, and that they have somewhere they can go and feel safe.”

Marty said there are very few places for like-minded people to gather, and they wanted to create the kind of community space where everyone is welcome.

“We opened the stores with the mindset that we are here to help people, AKA feeding thousands, and we wanted to give the LGBTQ community a safe place to visit, where you can come in and be yourself,” he said. “We have so many people, who come in and say, ‘thank you for providing a safe place for me to come and visit.’ And that is especially important to us.”

“Anybody is welcome here, for anything. We welcome everybody,” Megan said.

Founded in November of 2019, The Alternative Path – Coexist is a metaphysical shop that is filled with tarot readings and cards, crystals, gemstones, incense, essential oils, herbs, leather journals, singing bowls, candles, jewelry, dream catchers and much more.

The shop is best known for its selection of crystals and herbs, which are offered at “honest prices.” They stock more than 100 different herbs and offer a countless selection of crystals.

“We get people that shop here from Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit and Knoxville, Tennessee, literally, because they love our shop, our personnel, and our pricing. They love everything about us,” Marty said. “We get so many out-of-state visitors, it’s amazing to me.”

The Posh Pagan, which opened in November of 2020, carries goth and alternative clothing, accessories, wall décor and coffee mugs. The store recently began carrying cosmetics.

“I can honestly say, in both stores, a lot of our customers have become like family, and that’s really important to us,” said Megan Snyder.

Space was needed

The Posh Pagan opened as a result of the popularity and growth at The Alternative Path – Coexist. Customers began asking for clothing and other specialty items.

“We were literally busting at the seams with inventory, and we needed somewhere else for our products,” Marty Snyder said.

Greg created and designed the store’s new website, while Marty does the bookkeeping, purchasing and manages the inventory for Coexist. Megan does the purchasing for The Posh Pagan, and she manages both stores.

“We are one of the largest, if not the largest metaphysical stores, in the entire Tri-state,” said Marty. “I’ve had numerous people tell me they’ve been to New Orleans, and to Salem, Massachusetts, and they have told me, ‘You guys are the best metaphysical shop I’ve been in, and some people say, I’ve traveled this whole country, and you’re the best metaphysical shop.’”

The Alternative Path – Coexist was named as the first-place winner in “The Best Metaphysical Shop” category in the 2025 Journal-News’ “Best of Butler County.” In 2024, the shop won first place in three other categories.

“We have helped scores and scores of people deal with their daily lives, their stresses, anxieties, and their fears. I don’t know how many people we’ve talked away from suicide,” Marty said. “We have helped so many people, and we are proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

MORE DETAILS

Located three doors apart, both stores are open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The Alternative Path - Coexist is located at 1238 Main St. and The Posh Pagan is at 1232 Main St.

Visit The Alternative Path – Coexist online at https://thealtpath.net/ and The Posh Pagan at https://linktr.ee/poshpagan.