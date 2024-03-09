Two Easter-themed events return to Fairfield

Presented by the Fairfield Parks and Recreation Department, the festivities will allow families the opportunity to have fun and explore several of the local parks, while spending time outdoors.

Sheldrick said the custom-made eggs were hand painted by staff members and they are hidden in the various parks for residents to find. Clues will be provided throughout the contest.

Five large, wooden Easter eggs will be placed in five of Fairfield’s 29 parks. Residents will have an opportunity to search for these eggs, and take a photo by each of the five eggs. Photos should be emailed to aosborne@fairfieldoh.gov.

“We always look forward to it. It’s fun, and it’s fantastic to see people out Egg-sploring our parks,” Sheldrick said.

In the past, participants have visited Huffman Park, Veterans Memorial Park, Gilbert Farms, FurField Dog Park and Harbin Park.

“I don’t know if everybody realizes we have as many parks as we do here in Fairfield, and they are all wonderful parks,” said Sheldrick. “Each year, we mix up the locations, so it encourages people to check out everything from our large parks like Harbin and Huffman that everybody knows, to our less known pocket parks, like Good Neighbors Park or Lions Park.”

The first 50 winners will receive a small prize, which can be picked up at the Fairfield Community Arts Center. Participants must send photos with all five eggs. Examples of prizes include Easter-themed goodie bags with candy and family-friendly activities, such as coloring sheets.

The contest will begin March 29 and will run through April 1. All photos should be emailed to aosborne@fairfieldoh.gov by April 1. Also, don’t forget to tag @City of Fairfield, Ohio – Parks when posting photos on Facebook.

“It’s springtime in Ohio, and it’s just a great time to get out, and check out the many parks that we have, look for the signs of spring, and have some fun with a scavenger hunt,” Sheldrick said.

The parks are open year around and feature playgrounds, shelter areas, and an array of other amenities for guests to enjoy.

In addition to the Egg-splorers Contest, the City of Fairfield’s HOPPIN’ Easter Egg Hunt will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. March 23 at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield.

“We’ve done it at Harbin Park, and we’ve held it at the South Trace Golf Course before, so this year, we are relocating to Village Green Park, and we’re expecting the same fun and excitement that we’ve had every other year,” Sheldrick said. “There are so many beautiful parks in Fairfield, this just encourages people to come out and check out an area they may not have been to before.”

Children should bring an Easter basket to collect eggs in designated areas for children 2-4 years old and 5-10 years old. In addition to the eggs that are filled with treats, kids will also have an opportunity to collect special-prize eggs. The egg hunt for both age groups will start at 10:15 a.m. sharp.

Plus, there will be a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny. Photos with the Easter Bunny and children’s activities will begin at 10 a.m. Families should bring a camera for the photo op with the Easter Bunny.

“Grab your baskets, and come have a great time,” Sheldrick said. “We always have a good crowd, and over the years, it has become an event that the community looks forward to each spring.”