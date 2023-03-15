Two charged in major drug bust due back in Middletown court this month

On Feb. 1, the Middletown Division of Police Special Operations Unit, with assistance of the SWAT team and support and cooperation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, executed search warrants at 511 15th Ave. and 717 10th Ave.

The result of the searches produced “a sizeable amount” of cocaine, approximately six pounds of marijuana, an AK-47 rifle, five handguns, two rifles, and $105,000 in cash, according to Middletown police officials.