Two challengers looking to unseat Welch, Wong in West Chester Twp. race

It is both challengers first try running for public office. Wong is finishing his fifth term; Welch, his third. Both are seeking re-election to one of the two open seats.

Whoever is selected for the four-year term will join Trustee Ann Becker on the 3-member governing board.

Alyssa Louagie

When a second student in a year was hit while in a crosswalk near Lakota West High School last fall and not one trustee attended a safety panel, Alyssa Louagie decided she needed to run for office.

“That was a catalyst for change,’’ said Louagie, community development manager for the non-profit Companions on a Journey, a grief support organization.

“I’m an involved, passionate member of our community. I’m not running for any agenda but I do think we’re ready for change.’’

Pedestrian and traffic safety is one of three major areas the married mother of two daughters said she plans to focus on if elected.

The other two include balancing growth – older versus newer areas and residential versus business – along with communication and collaboration with both the Lakota Schools and Butler Tech.

“I think we need balance between our residential and commercial areas. And balance between older areas and newer areas,’’ Louagie said.

“We need to focus on revitalizing older areas of the township like U.S. 42 and Olde West Chester.”

There also needs to be a balance on where money is spent.

“We spend in certain areas and overlook other areas.”

Louagie would like the township to prioritize adding sidewalks in key areas – near schools, parks, and major roads to improve safety.

Amanda Ortiz

“West Chester is losing its charm. We have three trustees who are prioritizing growth and development,’’ Ortiz said.

“While we’re developing all these businesses, we’re neglecting other things.”

Among the things being neglected are things like sidewalks, street lights and other amenities that are important to residents, Ortiz said.

“A lot of things the community needs seem to be pushed aside. Someone has to balance the needs of business and the needs of residents,” said the mother of two young daughters.

Her professional life, Ortiz said, has given her the tools to bring change the public wants to revitalize the township

“I think veterinarians are uniquely qualified to be leaders. Veterinarians have to be excellent listeners as we listen to pet parents describe their concerns with their animal so we can formulate a diagnosis,” Ortiz said.

“On a daily basis, veterinarians list to learn and to understand, and I think we need more leaders who will listen to learn and understand.”

She said new trustees that can see the township government with fresh eyes are needed on the board.

“We are kind of stuck in our ways at this point,’’ Ortiz said. “I think West Chester needs someone with fresh ideas to revitalize West Chester.”

Mark Welch

For the 12 years he’s been in office Welch has made his decisions on one mantra.

“Overall, I have focused on BFF – business and family first,” Welch said. “Business – it brings jobs and it brings people here with families,” Welch said. “The business community is what gives us a strong tax base.”

By design, 40 percent of the township’s 35 square miles are zoned for commercial or industrial, Welch said. The other 60 percent is residential.

“For every dollar paid by business, only about 40 cents is taken out for services,’’ Welch said. “For every dollar residents put in, they take out about $1.40. Business helps keep residents’ tax burden low.”

Welch said while on the board he’s shown he’s had a balanced leadership style and considers the pros and cons before making a decision.

“When we have issues that up, I spend a lot of time research to see if it’s going to have good or bad consequences,” said the business owner. “I’ve focused on core (services) – police, fire, EMS for safety.”

Welch said the township has about 400 acres of parkland – not including the Voice of America MetroPark – that trustees are improving.

“We’re redoing the Clock Tower Park – it’s been over 20 years (since we’ve addressed it). We’re making it more family-focused.”

Trustees are also working with consultants to bring more amenities to Beckett Park West.

Requests for other amenities such as hike/bike trails have to weighed against their cost.

“I want to make sure we spend taxpayers’ money wisely,” Welch said.

Lee Wong

After 20 years as a trustee, Wong said he’s the most experienced of those running for office.

“My record speaks for itself. I’ve done a lot. I know what people want,” Wong said.

However, there are still some projects Wong would like to see to fruition.

“There’s still an area along Union Centre Boulevard that needs to be developed,” Wong said.

“I’d like to see high paying jobs, corporate headquarters there and something that can draw people coming back – other than work.”

He also wants to see more development in the parks that would help attract – and keep – young people in the township.

“The parks is not done. I want to get our park system up to speed,” Wong said.

In particular he wants to make sure Beckett Park gets improved with all the new residential development in the area.

“There’s so much new development over there. We want to attract young folks to come here, to stay her, to stay for many years. We are updating it (Beckett Park),” Wong said.

“I think the public deserves that – the amenities. It should be a place where they can go local instead of going someplace else.”

Wong said he is running for re-election for a sixth term for the same reason he ran the first time 20 years ago.

“When I retired from the army, I said I wanted to make this a better community than I found it,’’ said married father of one daughter and a grandson.

“I don’t own a business. I’m for the community. My heart is for the community.”