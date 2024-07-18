Two Butler County businesses announce closures

In recent days, a West Chester Twp. restaurant and a Hamilton store have announced on Facebook they will close.
French Toast Heaven’s post on July 15 states the restaurant has become costly in the way of repairs and maintenance needs. Owners will focus on the Newport, Ky. location.
In Hamilton, a small business on Main Street has announced it will soon close. Secretly Shabby opened 10 years ago, and the store’s Facebook post, made today, says “there is a season for everything.”
Secretly Shabby was one of multiple small businesses that helped revitalize the city’s Main Street as a strip for local shopping and restaurants.
Read the Journal-News article that published in 2014 when the store opened.
