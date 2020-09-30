X

Two brothers found dead in apparent Beavercreek murder-suicide

The bodies of two men were removed Sept. 29, 2020, from a home on Roselawn Drive in Beavercreek.
Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Bonnie Meibers

The bodies of two brothers were taken out of their Beavercreek house on Tuesday evening in what police now are calling a potential homicide-suicide.

Police were called around 4:11 p.m. to a home in the 3600 block of Roselawn Drive. They found two men who appeared to have died by gunshot wounds.

Those men were found to be brothers Carl Lichtenberg, 50, and John Lichtenberg, 53. This incident is being investigated as a homicide-suicide, but police are still looking into the case, Beavercreek police said in a media release.

There is no suspected involvement from outside people, the police said.

