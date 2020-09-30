Two brothers found dead in apparent Beavercreek murder-suicide

Police were called around 4:11 p.m. to a home in the 3600 block of Roselawn Drive. They found two men who appeared to have died by gunshot wounds.

Those men were found to be brothers Carl Lichtenberg, 50, and John Lichtenberg, 53. This incident is being investigated as a homicide-suicide, but police are still looking into the case, Beavercreek police said in a media release.