Two arrested in Hamilton after drug search warrant executed

News
By
18 minutes ago
X

Two people were arrested Friday morning after a search warrant was served in Hamilton, according to police.

The incident happened about 10:30 a.m. in the 100 block of South Washington Boulevard.

A narcotics search warrant was executed by the Hamilton Police Department Neighborhood Policing Section and the sheriff’s office Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics unit. A SWAT team was standing by.

“It was executed without incident and two individuals were arrested,” said Hamilton Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler.

No additional details, including charges and names of those arrested, were available Thursday afternoon.

ExploreTwo cases of suspects accused of killing women in Middletown continued until September
In Other News
1
More than 7,000 attend first day of VOA Country Music Fest in West...
2
Sacred Heart Festival opens today in Fairfield
3
2 road closings to affect drivers in Butler County townships
4
ALDI opens new location in Liberty Twp.
5
Butler County educator ‘touched a lot of lives’

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top