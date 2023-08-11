Two arrested in Hamilton after drug search warrant executed

Two people were arrested Friday morning after a search warrant was served in Hamilton, according to police.

The incident happened about 10:30 a.m. in the 100 block of South Washington Boulevard.

A narcotics search warrant was executed by the Hamilton Police Department Neighborhood Policing Section and the sheriff’s office Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics unit. A SWAT team was standing by.

“It was executed without incident and two individuals were arrested,” said Hamilton Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler.

No additional details, including charges and names of those arrested, were available Thursday afternoon.