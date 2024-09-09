Two area men sentenced to decades in prison for murder, robbery spree

Lamond Johnson, 38, was sentenced to 23 years in prison Monday as federal prosecutors say he served as Attaway’s driver during the robberies. Johnson previously pleaded guilty to three counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence and two counts of attempted robbery.

Prosecutors say Attaway brandished a firearm to rob or attempt to rob:

Shell on South Mason-Montgomery Road in Deerfield Twp. on Feb. 8, 2021,

Shell on Dixie Highway in Hamilton on Feb. 8, 2021,

Madeira Beverage on Kenwood Road in Madeira on Feb. 9, 2021,

Sunoco on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash on Feb. 9, 2021, and

Marathon on North Broadway in Lebanon on Feb. 9, 2021.

At the first Shell gas station robbery, Attaway brandished a firearm at two clerks and demanded they empty the cash registers. They complied. Then later that night, at the Hamilton Shell station, Attaway again brandished a firearm and said he was not afraid to shoot the clerk. The clerk gave Attaway money from the register.

Credit: Butler County Jail Credit: Butler County Jail

During the third robbery on Feb. 9, 2021, at Madeira Beverage, Attaway confronted the store’s owner, Roop Gupta, who was behind the counter. He pointed a firearm at Gupta and a struggle ensued, which is when the gun discharged. Gupta was shot once in his abdomen. Gupta transported to the hospital where he pronounced dead.

After the shooting, Attaway entered the Sonoco in Blue Ash. Just like the others, brandished a firearm and demanded money, which the clerk surrendered.

During the final robbery, Attaway pointed a firearm at the Marathon clerk and said, “Give me what you got,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The clerk, pretending to reach for a firearm under the counter, caused Attaway to flee.