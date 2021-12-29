Two area floral designers volunteer to create Rose Parade floats

Caption Michael Brown and Sandra Simpson, floral designers at Flowers by Roger in Middletown, are volunteering this week in California to bring the Tournament of Rose Parade floats to life. MICHAEL BROWN/SUBMITTED Caption Michael Brown and Sandra Simpson, floral designers at Flowers by Roger in Middletown, are volunteering this week in California to bring the Tournament of Rose Parade floats to life. MICHAEL BROWN/SUBMITTED

Simpson, of Mason, and Brown, of Fairfield, were hard at work Monday as part of a team making the Reece’s University float come to life and will work on others in giant warehouses before the big day.

All parts of the floats covered with flowers or natural materials like leaves seeds and bark, Brown said.

For example, massive amounts of marigold seeds were used to create the coat of a giant dog. Brown said the dried products go on first then fresh flowers a parade day approaches.

While the work is volunteer, they will get to attend the parade and the game, a match up this year between Ohio State and Utah in the Rose Bowl, Conner said.

The parade is scheduled to air at 11 a.m. Saturday on ABC, NBC and the Hallmark Chanel.