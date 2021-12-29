Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Two area floral designers volunteer to create Rose Parade floats

Michael Brown and Sandra Simpson, floral designers at Flowers by Roger in Middletown, are volunteering this week in California to bring the Tournament of Rose Parade floats to life. MICHAEL BROWN/SUBMITTED
caption arrowCaption
Michael Brown and Sandra Simpson, floral designers at Flowers by Roger in Middletown, are volunteering this week in California to bring the Tournament of Rose Parade floats to life. MICHAEL BROWN/SUBMITTED

News
By Lauren Pack
15 minutes ago

Thousands of volunteers are hard at work now preparing floats for Saturday’s 2022 Tournament of Roses Parade in California, and this year, two of them are designers from a local flower shop.

caption arrowCaption
Michael Brown and Sandra Simpson, floral designers at Flowers by Roger in Middletown, are volunteering this week in California to bring the Tournament of Rose Parade floats to life. MICHAEL BROWN/SUBMITTED

Michael Brown and Sandra Simpson, floral designers at Flowers by Roger in Middletown, are volunteering this week in California to bring the Tournament of Rose Parade floats to life. MICHAEL BROWN/SUBMITTED
caption arrowCaption
Michael Brown and Sandra Simpson, floral designers at Flowers by Roger in Middletown, are volunteering this week in California to bring the Tournament of Rose Parade floats to life. MICHAEL BROWN/SUBMITTED

Sandra Simpson and Michael Brown, designers at Flowers by Roger in Middletown, left Christmas day for California to begin work Monday on the mobile works of art that will be part of the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena.

ExploreMcCrabb: Middletown florist goes from basement business to pinnacle of petals

“Our designers are top-notch. We hire the best,” said Roger Conner, owner of Flowers by Roger on Manchester Avenue. “They volunteer to go out. They will be there the entire week.”

Despite giving up two designers in a busy holiday week, Conner said “We are just so excited and proud for them. What a jewel for their career, for their resume and just to say they did it is an accolade.”

caption arrowCaption
Michael Brown and Sandra Simpson, floral designers at Flowers by Roger in Middletown, are volunteering this week in California to bring the Tournament of Rose Parade floats to life. MICHAEL BROWN/SUBMITTED

Michael Brown and Sandra Simpson, floral designers at Flowers by Roger in Middletown, are volunteering this week in California to bring the Tournament of Rose Parade floats to life. MICHAEL BROWN/SUBMITTED
caption arrowCaption
Michael Brown and Sandra Simpson, floral designers at Flowers by Roger in Middletown, are volunteering this week in California to bring the Tournament of Rose Parade floats to life. MICHAEL BROWN/SUBMITTED

Simpson, of Mason, and Brown, of Fairfield, were hard at work Monday as part of a team making the Reece’s University float come to life and will work on others in giant warehouses before the big day.

All parts of the floats covered with flowers or natural materials like leaves seeds and bark, Brown said.

For example, massive amounts of marigold seeds were used to create the coat of a giant dog. Brown said the dried products go on first then fresh flowers a parade day approaches.

While the work is volunteer, they will get to attend the parade and the game, a match up this year between Ohio State and Utah in the Rose Bowl, Conner said.

The parade is scheduled to air at 11 a.m. Saturday on ABC, NBC and the Hallmark Chanel.

ExploreYear in photos: The top Journal-News images from 2021
Explore

In Other News
1
Former Middie player Larry Emrick was ‘just a good guy,’ says teammate...
2
Teen girl accused of making threat against Lakota school released
3
House fire in Hamilton under investigation
4
Driver who crashed car into West Chester home may have had medical...
5
Ross Twp. firefighter killed in motorcycle crash

About the Author

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top