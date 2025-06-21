Twenty One Pilots to play at TQL Stadium this fall

Josh Dun, left, and Tyler Joseph from Twenty One Pilots perform during Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Dec. 13, 2024, at Madison Square Garden in New York. CHARLES SYKES/INVISION/AP

Josh Dun, left, and Tyler Joseph from Twenty One Pilots perform during Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Dec. 13, 2024, at Madison Square Garden in New York. CHARLES SYKES/INVISION/AP
News
By Felicia Jordan – WCPO
15 minutes ago
X

If you’ve been feeling stressed out lately, Twenty One Pilots may not be here to help — but they are coming here to take the stage.

The Grammy-winning duo will perform at TQL Stadium this fall, on Sept. 18. Tickets are already on sale.

ExplorePHOTOS: Little Texas and 90 Proof Twang show at RiversEdge

It’s the first performance on the group’s latest tour, The Clancy Tour: Breach.

The concert will be the third TQL Stadium has hosted since it was completed; in 2022, The Who returned to Cincinnati for the first time since the deadly 1979 concert, and in 2024 Kenny Chesney packed the stadium.

Zac Brown Band would have been the stadium’s third concert, but severe weather hitting the Tri-State forced the concert to be postponed that night. While organizers initially announced that performance would be rescheduled, it was ultimately canceled and ticket-holders were promised full refunds.

In Other News
1
Airfares are dropping this fall: Here’s why, and where you can save the...
2
Northern Kentucky attorney sues ODOT, contractors on Brent Spence...
3
Beat the heat: Where you can find a cooling center in Butler County
4
3 undocumented men arrested in Butler County after alleged domestic...
5
Chamber shows ‘Women Mean Business’ by honoring trailblazers

About the Author

Felicia Jordan