Troublesome Butler County intersection in line for roundabout to get 4-way stop in interim

The short-term solution in Oxford Twp. will help until roundabout built by 2028, officials say.

A roundabout is in the works for a troublesome Oxford Twp. intersection, but as crashes continue to happen, new traffic safety measures will begin in June until construction of the permanent fix.

On June 12, the intersection of Ohio 732 and Stillwell Beckett Road will be converted to a four-way stop. Currently, the intersection is a two-way stop, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The four-way stop is an interim measure to address crash trends until the project to construct a roundabout at the intersection can be fully developed.

In November 2022, ODOT and the governor’s office announced a $5.1 million state grant for the roundabout, which is set for construction in 2028.

This month, ODOT said the roundabout project has been programmed and the design is in its preliminary stages of development. It is anticipated the first draft stage of plans will be available in August or September of this year.

In the meantime, message boards alerting motorists of the upcoming four-way stop conversion are scheduled to be installed this week.

