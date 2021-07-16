journal-news logo
Troopers seek SUV in road rage shooting on I-71 in Warren County

Crime & Law | 8 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Ohio State Highway Patrol investigators are seeking a white SUV that fled a road rage shooting on Interstate 71 in Turtlecreek Twp. in Warren County Friday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported his van was shot during a road rage incident on I-71 south.

The victim was not injured, but there was a bullet hole in the van’s front passenger door, according to OSHP.

The incident started near state Route 123 and ended in gunfire near state Route 48. It was not clear what started the incident.

The suspect vehicle is a white Scion xB with a Kentucky license plate. A white man with medium length hair was driving the SUV, according to patrol.

Anyone with information on the incident should call OSHP at 513-932-4444.

