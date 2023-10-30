Trick-or-Treat times for Butler, Warren and Preble counties

BreakingNews
Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By Staff
1 hour ago
Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — will be held in many communities today. Here are the times for various localities.

BUTLER COUNTY

Fairfield: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Hamilton: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Liberty Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Madison Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Middletown: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Monroe: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Oxford: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Trenton: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

West Chester Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

PREBLE COUNTY

Eaton: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lewisburg: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

West Alexandria: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6:30-8 p.m.

WARREN COUNTY

Carlisle: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Clearcreek Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Franklin: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Franklin Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lebanon: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Mason: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Springboro: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

