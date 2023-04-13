X

Trenton's first McDonald's coming soon

By Avery Kreemer
1 hour ago

Trenton will be getting its first McDonald’s location soon after city officials approved the final site plans for a new restaurant to be built at 3545 Wayne Madison Road during a Monday planning commission meeting.

City Manager Marcos Nichols said the building permits have been approved, too, which means construction on the new McDonald’s franchise can be begin as soon as the developers pay requisite fees.

“As far as a construction timeline, I couldn’t tell you what that would be,” Nichols said. “That’s really up to them and their people.”

The fast food restaurant will be neighbor the Walgreens on the corner of Wayne Madison Road and Ohio 73 — just a nine-minute drive (3.4 miles) from the nearest McDonald’s location off of Ohio 73 and South Main Street in Middletown.

Nichols said he’s looking forward to the new addition within Trenton’s city limits.

