BreakingNews
Trenton restaurant closes after less than one year

Trenton restaurant closes after less than one year

Owners of Sabrosa Mediterranean Grill looking for a different location.

News
By
31 minutes ago
X

TRENTON — A Trenton restaurant is taking “a brief pause” as the owners look for a new location, they posted on Facebook.

Sabrosa Mediterranean Grill, which opened last year at 516 E. State St., has closed in part because of the “challenges in maintaining a reliable workforce in these unpredictable times,” the post read.

The goal, the owners wrote, is to reopen in a place where they can continue to serve customers with the “same passion and quality you’ve come to love.”

They also wrote: “We want to express our deepest gratitude to each one of you who has walked through our doors. Your support, smiles, and shared moments have been the cornerstone of our journey. Each dish we served was a story, and you were a part of it.”

The restaurant held a ribbon-cutting March 23, 2023, that was attended by city and business leaders.

Dear Valued Customers and Friends, It is with a heavy heart that we announce Sabrosa Mediterranean Grill is on the...

Posted by Sabrosa Mediterranean Grill on Wednesday, January 3, 2024

In Other News
1
Area city’s cyber attack: Functions restored, $350,000 spent, personal...
2
55 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties
3
Hamilton Pride founder named Citizen of the Year
4
Former FedEx driver charged with stealing $40K in electronics from...
5
Funeral services set for Middletown High School Spanish teacher

About the Author

Rick McCrabb has worked at the Journal since 1987. He covers Middletown, Monroe, Trenton and Madison Twp., and writes a column every Sunday.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top