Train derailment blocks multiple Hamilton streets
Train derailment blocks multiple Hamilton streets

A train derailed in downtown Hamilton snarling some east to west traffic routes this morning. CSX officials said no one was injured. (File Photo\Journal-News)

16 minutes ago

A train derailed in downtown Hamilton but no one was injured though some city roads will be blocked, said Butler County dispatchers this morning.

The derailment at Walnut and Martin Luther King Blvd. involved four, automobile-hauling train cars that slipped off the railroad tracks at approximately 8:04 a.m., said dispatchers.

No hazardous materials are involved and CSX train crews are at the scene now though dispatchers said there is no estimate as to when the trains will be returned back on to the tracks.

Hamilton Police said there is no danger to the public.

The train was traveling at a slow speed south to north and its stoppage will close off a number of east-west streets to traffic.

High Street remains open for traffic, due to its underpass of the railroad tracks as does Grand Boulevard with its overpass.

According to police, the following downtown railroad crossings are closed at this time: Walnut Street; Martin Luther King Blvd.; 4th Street; 3rd Street; 2nd Street; Front Street; Millville Avenue and Kenworth Avenue.

Crews are working to clear the derailment but no estimate as to when the work will be completed has been provided, said police.

