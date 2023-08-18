BreakingNews
Traffic in Tylersville Road construction zone to shift Monday

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

WEST CHESTER TWP. — Traffic could get a little snarled Monday on the $2.3 million road widening project at Tylersville Road and Lakota Springs Drive that is designed to reduce fender benders.

Butler County Engineer’s Office reports a traffic advisory on Tylersville Road through the construction zone from Lakota Springs Drive to Lakota Hills Drive on Monday. The contractor will be shifting traffic to the south side of the road, causing delays from around 9 a.m. until early afternoon.

ExploreWidening to close part of Tylersville Road through August

Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route if possible.

The project was originally slated for completion by Thanksgiving but BCEO spokeswoman Betsy Horton said the contractor has made a lot of headway and the project could be complete by mid-to-late September.

Check the BCEO website at bceo.org for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County government including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

