Traffic changes begin that will affect I-75 travel north for months

“The U-turn was installed to facilitate the modernization of I-75 and the US 35/I-75 interchange projects to the north, which both are complete, exception for the last phase of US 35/I-75 Interchange. The reconstruction of I-75 over Edwin C Moses structure will conflict with the U-turn,” Oliphant said.

On Wednesday, three lanes on I-75 northbound will shift to the right of the highway. There will be multiple lane closures in each direction between Albany Street and Springboro Pike through October 2021.

Starting Sept. 30, 2020, travelers can expect traffic pattern changes and lane closures on Interstate 75 as a result of bridge repairs over Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and Carillon Boulevard that will continue well into 2021. The Ruhlin Company, contracted by the Ohio Department of Transportation, will replace bridge decks and remove the U-turn lane from Edwin C. Moses Boulevard. Credit: MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF Credit: MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

The traffic pattern changes on I-75 southbound will start the night of Oct. 7 and continue through Oct. 15, 2021. A 10-foot passing lane on I-75 south will merge onto I-75 northbound from Stewart Street and merge back at Ohio 741 in Moraine.

The Edwin C. Moses Boulevard entrance ramp to southbound traffic will close from Oct. 7 to Oct. 15 as well. There will be a detour on Dryden Road.

The repairs are projected to be complete by fall 2022, but the lane changes will end in 2021.