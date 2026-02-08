Topgolf hosts Leading Ladies Night Out fundraiser for Nuxhall Foundation

This year’s event is set for 5-8 p.m., April 30, at Topgolf, 9568 Water Front Drive, in the Streets of West Chester development.

Tickets are $150 each or $900 for a bay of six attendees. Included are food, drinks, giveaway items, contests, prizes and a silent auction.

Returning as celebrity guest hosts are Amanda Brennaman, wife of Hall of Fame Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Marty Brennaman and Sheila Gray, host of WKRC’s Good Morning Cincinnati, and 2019 recipient of the Joe Nuxhall Humanitarian award.

“Hosting Leading Ladies Night Out to support the incredible work of The Nuxhall Foundation is a tremendous honor for me. Throughout their legendary careers, Marty and Joe built such incredible goodwill through their genuine friendship, and it’s fun for me to see that carry on through this event with all the people who listened to them on the radio for years,” Brennaman said.

“When we all come together for this event, we are raising awareness and funds to help a cause that is near and dear to my heart, and so many good things happen as a result. I love the game of golf, and this event makes me love it even more.”

Over the past four years more than $90,000 has been raised, said Tyler Bradshaw, executive director of The Nuxhall Foundation.

“Personally, this one is special. because it was the last event my mom, Donzetta, attended before her passing. I can always feel her love and energy in the room when we gather so many good people together,” said Kim Nuxhall, the foundation’s president and son of the late Joe Nuxhall, a former Reds player and announcer.

“We are super grateful to Sheila and Amanda for being character-crusaders for our cause and championing this event year after year. Their commitment to our mission is so contagious.”

A portion of this year’s proceeds will be put towards construction of The Hope Center, a 31,000 square-foot indoor recreational facility for athletes with special needs. Money will also be used for operations at the Miracle League fields.

“Is there anything more fun than girl time, a little sports, and some shopping?” Gray said.

“I love Leading Ladies Night Out because it gives me time to catch up with my friend Amanda and so many other great women I don’t get to see very often, while, of course, raising money to support the athletes we all love at the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields.”

Information/tickets: www.nuxhallmiracleleague.org/ladiesnight