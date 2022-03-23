Top local news for Wednesday, Mar. 23, 2022

An altercation broke out about 8:20 p.m. in the parking lot of the Dollar General, 6640 Trenton-Franklin Road, between two men. Doug Adkins of Madison Twp. received stab wounds, according to BCSO report.

Adkins, 49, told deputies he and his wife were walking to the store when they saw a man urinating on the east side of the building. Adkins said he confronted the man about urinating in public, according to the report.

Police, schools say viral TikTok trend ‘Orbeez Challenge’ could have legal consequences

Caption The 'Orbeez Challenge' is the latest trend to gain traction on TikTok. WCPO/CONTRIBUTED Caption The 'Orbeez Challenge' is the latest trend to gain traction on TikTok. WCPO/CONTRIBUTED

MASON — While the gun might not be real, the consequences are. Officials in Mason are hoping to put an end to a trend encouraging teens to shoot toy guns loaded with water beads.

The ‘Orbeez Challenge’ is the latest trend to gain traction on TikTok. While those participating are using toy guns, police say shooting at someone or into a vehicle or home is a criminal act.

On March 14, Mason City Schools said teens targeted a middle school bus.

City may give money to bakery seeking to grow business, add jobs

Luke's Custom Cakes owner Luke Heizer is up for a $20,000 forgivable loan through city of Hamilton. The loan will help with the expansion of his High Street location in downtown Hamilton.

The growth of Luke’s Custom Cakes in downtown Hamilton is set to be spurred by a financial boost from the city.

Hamilton City Council today will consider an economic development agreement that would provide Luke Heizer, owner of Luke’s Custom Cakes, with a $20,000 forgivable loan. Heizer opened his retail shop at 221 High St. in downtown Hamilton in August, and in January began an expansion project that finished this month. He expanded his kitchen into the former technology center from Lane Library ― now in the former Journal-News building on Court Street ― which also includes an office area.

The economic development agreement is backed by the city’s administration and would provide Luke’s Custom Cakes the loan through the city’s Commercial Revolving Loan Fund, which is forgivable if certain performance criteria are met. This loan was reviewed and recommended for approval last month by the Hamilton Community Improvement Corporation. The money can only be for equipment.

Koch Foods awarded for its $220M expansion project

Caption Construction continues as Koch Foods adds a $200 million-plus investment into an expansion of its operations. The company is building a new structure on an 18-acre site adjacent to its current facility on Port Union Road. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Caption Construction continues as Koch Foods adds a $200 million-plus investment into an expansion of its operations. The company is building a new structure on an 18-acre site adjacent to its current facility on Port Union Road. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

A $220 million expansion at Koch Foods in Fairfield is being recognized with an award.

Economic development organization REDI Cincinnati honored Koch Foods with a James A. Wuenker Growth Award because of the jobs it is bringing to the region.

Multiple expansion projects were announced in 2021 within the city of Fairfield, but Koch’s project was the largest by far.

Butler County sales tax collection highest ever

Caption New vehicles for sale at Jeff Wyler Hyundai of Fairfield on Ohio 4 in Fairfield. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Caption New vehicles for sale at Jeff Wyler Hyundai of Fairfield on Ohio 4 in Fairfield. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

When the pandemic descended two years ago, Butler County slashed budgets in case of an economic freefall, today the county’s revenues are stronger than ever with a $5.1 million sales tax collection this month, the highest ever.

Sales tax makes up about 45 percent of the general fund revenues, or $50.5 million, projected for this year. For the first quarter of this year the county has collected $14 million in sales tax revenue, however the taxes are collected in arrears, so the March numbers reflect purchases made in December. The state keeps records going back to 2007 and this month’s collection is the highest ever.

Everyone is leery about what the war in Ukraine might do to the economy. Miami University Emeritus Economics Professor Bill Even said the gas price hikes and higher food bills won’t impact the county’s sales tax directly, because those commodities aren’t subject to sales tax.

How the Great Flood of 1913 changed life in Butler County more than a century ago this week

Caption No one knows where he came from, but an old blind horse named Dobbin eventually found his way to safety during the 1913 flood in Hamilton and became one of the iconic figures of the disaster as a result of this post card showing up making his way up High Street. Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT Caption No one knows where he came from, but an old blind horse named Dobbin eventually found his way to safety during the 1913 flood in Hamilton and became one of the iconic figures of the disaster as a result of this post card showing up making his way up High Street. Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

The Great Flood of 1913 forever changed the landscape of Butler County in profound ways that can still be seen today.

The rushing waters of the Great Miami River washed away bridges and houses all along its expanse, claiming hundreds of lives and destroying the canal system, covering more than four-fifths of Hamilton, mostly on the city’s lower-lying East Side.

From that disaster, however, came the largest public works project of the day, the Miami Conservancy District, which served as a model for similar plans throughout the country.

