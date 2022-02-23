Top local news for Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said today that video from a neighbor’s doorbell camera appears to show Justin Glenn acted in self-defense when he fatally shot his brother, Jason.

Jason Glenn went to his brother’s house at about 6:35 p.m. in the 1200 block of Summer Street, where there was an argument in front of the house. Gmoser said the security camera video shows Jason Glenn firing a shot that grazed Justin’s head and Justin pulling a gun from his waist and returning fire.

Land of Illusion $190 million expansion may be doomed by federal magistrate

Land of Illusion neighbors are “ecstatic” a federal magistrate is recommending the lawsuit filed against Butler County over zoning denial for a $190 million expansion in Madison Twp. be dismissed.

The county commissioners heard the zoning case in late 2020 and denied rezoning 206 acres across eight parcels off Thomas Road to a Business Planned Unit Development from the current agriculture, residential and general business classifications. Owner Brett Oakley wanted to make Land of Illusion a year-round facility with additional family activities, camping sites and a hotel. He said the multi-phased project will be a $190 million investment in the county’s economy.

Oakley sued the commissioners, Madison Twp. and others in federal court claiming the action trampled on his property rights. Magistrate Karen Litkovitz recently filed her recommendation to dismiss the case against the county.

Beloved Fairfield principal facing medical challenge gets emotional sendoff

FAIRFIELD — A popular veteran principal recently saw a school community send her off warmly as she embarked on a round of potentially life-saving medical treatments.

Missy Muller, principal of Fairfield West Elementary, got a surprise emotional farewell last week as she temporarily leaves her position and the city to undergo treatment to combat a deadly disease.

The love for Muller, who has been principal at the school since 2017, was on full display as the school’s nearly 800 students decorated the school with encouraging messages.

Chief: Surrounding police departments have offered ‘support’ to Monroe after 5 officers placed on leave

Monroe Police Chief Bob Buchanan said his department has received calls from surrounding police agencies offering their “support” after five Monroe officers were placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into a police shooting.

So far, Buchanan said, Monroe has not needed to use any police officers from neighboring departments to fill the void.

City Manager Bill Brock, when asked about the police shooting after Tuesday night’s city council meeting, said he didn’t want to comment.

Carvana needs 900 employees; open jobs illustrate hiring landscape around county, nation

Officials at Carvana, an automotive processing facility that recently opened at 5506 Kennel Road in Trenton, are realizing what other companies already know: There are more open positions than potential employees seeking jobs.

And with the unemployment rate at 2.9% in Butler County, 4.5% in Ohio, 3.9% in the U.S. and the demand for workers constantly increasing, the competition for candidates is becoming more challenging.

“These are unprecedented times,” said Dan Bates, president of the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce. “There are so many jobs and not enough people.”

Oxford ends mask mandate on March 1; Talawanda Schools may soon follow

With the city’s mask ordinance expiring on Tuesday, the topic of masks came up at both the recent Oxford City Council and Talawanda Board of Education meetings. The council meeting ended with Mayor Bill Snavely saying the ordinance would definitely not be renewed at Tuesday’s meeting because he was going to be unable to attend this meeting.

The ordinance which expires Tuesday was passed as an emergency measure requiring six of seven members voting to approve it. It would be impossible to pass such a measure this week because he will be gone and council member Glenn Ellerbe has been opposed the mandate from the beginning.

Ellerbe has spoken often in favor of wearing masks and getting vaccinated, but said he is not in favor of mandates.

