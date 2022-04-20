Top local news for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Hallie Deaton, 15, of Trenton, was taken from the scene by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. She did not survive.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office report states she was in a 2012 Ford Mustang that was headed west on Trenton Oxford Road toward Wehr Road. The Mustang went left-of-center and crossed a double yellow line into the path of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado truck, which was heading east on Ohio 73.

READ THE FULL STORY

Driver killed in I-75 crash died from multiple traumatic injuries, coroner says

Combined Shape Caption Two semis were involved in a crash on I-75 near the rest areas south of Monroe exit exit in Butler County on Tues., April 19, 2022. One person died, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Combined Shape Caption Two semis were involved in a crash on I-75 near the rest areas south of Monroe exit exit in Butler County on Tues., April 19, 2022. One person died, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

MONROE — An Indiana man has been identified as the person who was killed Tuesday morning on Interstate 75.

James Barnett III, 43, of Sellersburg, Ind., died from multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. His death was ruled an accident.

Barnett was driving a 2022 Kenworth hauling a flatbed trailer that was loaded with aluminum coils when he approached another semi-tractor that had slowed down for an unknown reason on northbound I-75, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

READ THE FULL STORY

Middletown Visitors Bureau executive director resigns, says ‘it’s time for other opportunities’

Combined Shape Caption Mary Huttlinger is the new executive director of the Middletown Visitors Bureau. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Combined Shape Caption Mary Huttlinger is the new executive director of the Middletown Visitors Bureau. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Less than two months after Middletown City Council approved a three-year budget for the Middletown Visitors Bureau, its executive director has resigned.

Mary Huttlinger, who served as executive director for 4 1/2 years, sent her resignation letter recently to Mica Glaser Jones, the board chair.

“I’ve greatly enjoyed and appreciated the opportunities I’ve had to build and grow the Middletown Visitors Bureau,” she wrote in her resignation letter. “We have built an amazing organization, brand, and omni-channel presence for the Middletown tourism economy, and it will be wonderful to see it prosper and thrive in the future.”

READ THE FULL STORY

State board suspends license of Oxford doctor who had relationships with patients

Combined Shape Caption Oxford doctor Rick Bucher pleaded guilty in March to a misdemeanor charge of obstruction of official business. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Combined Shape Caption Oxford doctor Rick Bucher pleaded guilty in March to a misdemeanor charge of obstruction of official business. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

An Oxford doctor, who pleaded guilty in 2017 to a misdemeanor charge, has had his license suspended for consensual sex with patients, according to state medical board records.

Dr. Rick James Bucher M.D., who has an office on Morning Sun Road, was suspended effective Oct. 13 from practicing medical for two years, State Medical Board of Ohio documents say. He was also given a a $20,000 fine.

Bucher was found by the board to have committed misconduct with a patient when he admitted to having sex with three different patients while still remaining their physician.

READ THE FULL STORY

High School Football: Badin standout commits to Cincinnati

Combined Shape Caption Badin's Braedyn Moore is chased by Chardon's Zoran Vujaklija as he carries the ball Friday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey Combined Shape Caption Badin's Braedyn Moore is chased by Chardon's Zoran Vujaklija as he carries the ball Friday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Badin High School wide receiver/defensive back Braedyn Moore announced his verbal commitment Wednesday afternoon to the University of Cincinnati football program.

“I think once he went on his visit and got to know the coaches and established that relationship - he’s a big guy on getting to know his coaches and develping and creating that relationship,” Badin football coach Nick Yordy said. “...Being closer home probably definitely a little bit of a role in it. I told him it’s decision, to go where he’s happy and where he’s comfortable. I think he feels that way at UC.”

Moore, who is 6 feet 2 inches tall and 185 pounds, also had scholarship offers from schools that included West Virginia, Illinois, Duke, Indiana, Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Boston College, Connecticut and Mid-American Conference programs.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

West Chester Activity Center, for sale since January, has a buyer

Combined Shape Caption West Chester Township trustees will put the former activity center back on the market after negotiations with Kroger's landlord, Regency Centers, failed last year. Regency had offered to pay $1.8 million. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Combined Shape Caption West Chester Township trustees will put the former activity center back on the market after negotiations with Kroger's landlord, Regency Centers, failed last year. Regency had offered to pay $1.8 million. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The West Chester Board of Trustees has finally unloaded the former Activity Center on Cox Road, selling it for $1.9 million to a local company for professional offices.

The trustees met in an emergency meeting today and agreed to sell the property to RS Professionals LLC.

The property, formerly the West Chester Library and more recently the West Chester Activity Center, was placed on the market for sale in January. The township was asking for $2.5 million.

READ THE FULL STORY