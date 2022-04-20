Top local news for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Here is a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news.
Teen girl dies in Wayne Twp. crash, others injured
WAYNE TWP. — A two-vehicle crash on Ohio 73 on Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of a teen passenger, and three others were injured.
Hallie Deaton, 15, of Trenton, was taken from the scene by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. She did not survive.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office report states she was in a 2012 Ford Mustang that was headed west on Trenton Oxford Road toward Wehr Road. The Mustang went left-of-center and crossed a double yellow line into the path of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado truck, which was heading east on Ohio 73.
Driver killed in I-75 crash died from multiple traumatic injuries, coroner says
MONROE — An Indiana man has been identified as the person who was killed Tuesday morning on Interstate 75.
James Barnett III, 43, of Sellersburg, Ind., died from multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. His death was ruled an accident.
Barnett was driving a 2022 Kenworth hauling a flatbed trailer that was loaded with aluminum coils when he approached another semi-tractor that had slowed down for an unknown reason on northbound I-75, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Middletown Visitors Bureau executive director resigns, says ‘it’s time for other opportunities’
Less than two months after Middletown City Council approved a three-year budget for the Middletown Visitors Bureau, its executive director has resigned.
Mary Huttlinger, who served as executive director for 4 1/2 years, sent her resignation letter recently to Mica Glaser Jones, the board chair.
“I’ve greatly enjoyed and appreciated the opportunities I’ve had to build and grow the Middletown Visitors Bureau,” she wrote in her resignation letter. “We have built an amazing organization, brand, and omni-channel presence for the Middletown tourism economy, and it will be wonderful to see it prosper and thrive in the future.”
State board suspends license of Oxford doctor who had relationships with patients
An Oxford doctor, who pleaded guilty in 2017 to a misdemeanor charge, has had his license suspended for consensual sex with patients, according to state medical board records.
Dr. Rick James Bucher M.D., who has an office on Morning Sun Road, was suspended effective Oct. 13 from practicing medical for two years, State Medical Board of Ohio documents say. He was also given a a $20,000 fine.
Bucher was found by the board to have committed misconduct with a patient when he admitted to having sex with three different patients while still remaining their physician.
High School Football: Badin standout commits to Cincinnati
Badin High School wide receiver/defensive back Braedyn Moore announced his verbal commitment Wednesday afternoon to the University of Cincinnati football program.
“I think once he went on his visit and got to know the coaches and established that relationship - he’s a big guy on getting to know his coaches and develping and creating that relationship,” Badin football coach Nick Yordy said. “...Being closer home probably definitely a little bit of a role in it. I told him it’s decision, to go where he’s happy and where he’s comfortable. I think he feels that way at UC.”
Moore, who is 6 feet 2 inches tall and 185 pounds, also had scholarship offers from schools that included West Virginia, Illinois, Duke, Indiana, Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Boston College, Connecticut and Mid-American Conference programs.
West Chester Activity Center, for sale since January, has a buyer
The West Chester Board of Trustees has finally unloaded the former Activity Center on Cox Road, selling it for $1.9 million to a local company for professional offices.
The trustees met in an emergency meeting today and agreed to sell the property to RS Professionals LLC.
The property, formerly the West Chester Library and more recently the West Chester Activity Center, was placed on the market for sale in January. The township was asking for $2.5 million.