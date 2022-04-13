Top local news for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Samantha Marie Rockney, 25, of Liberty Twp., died Tuesday in the crash near the Streets of West Chester.

The crash between a Honda sedan that Rockney was driving and a black truck happened around 3:45 p.m. in front of the AMC movie theater by the Red Robin restaurant, not far from the interchange with Interstate 75 at Union Center Boulevard.

READ THE FULL STORY

Man arrested for Monday shooting in Hamilton

Caption Dimitri A. Hubbard Caption Dimitri A. Hubbard

An arrest has been made in the Monday shooting of a man who drove himself to the Hamilton police station.

Dimitri Hubbard, 41, of Wilson Street, was charged with felonious assault Tuesday afternoon for allegedly shooting 51-year-old Thomas L. Cooley while he was in his car.

Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said he and Officer Kristy Collins heard the constant honking of a car horn about 8:15 a.m. and went out to the Front Street parking lot to investigate.

READ THE FULL STORY

Police: Charges pending against pedestrian after he was struck in Middletown

Caption A medical helicopter was called Friday night, April 8, 2022, after a pedestrian was struck on Manchester Avenue in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Caption A medical helicopter was called Friday night, April 8, 2022, after a pedestrian was struck on Manchester Avenue in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Charges are pending against a pedestrian who was struck Friday night in downtown Middletown, according to Middletown police.

Sgt. Ryan Rogers, the lead investigator, said impairment and speed are not believed to have caused the crash. He said the crash remains under investigation with the Middletown Division of Police and the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START).

The crash was reported around 9 p.m. Friday on Manchester Avenue near the YMCA.

READ THE FULL STORY

Juvenile Court judge race has 2 GOP candidates

Caption Dan Phillips is seeking the Republican nomination for Juvenile Court judge now that Judge Kathleen Romans has to retire due to her age. Caption Dan Phillips is seeking the Republican nomination for Juvenile Court judge now that Judge Kathleen Romans has to retire due to her age.

The contest between two assistant prosecutors for the Butler County Juvenile Court is likely already over since Jim Monk says he’s not campaigning after the county GOP overwhelming endorsed Dan Phillips.

Both men were seeking the Republican nomination for Juvenile Court judge now that Judge Kathleen Romans has to retire due to her age, but Monk told the Journal-News he has effectively bowed out.

“They had the endorsement meeting last month and Dan got like 76% of the vote,” Monk said. “It’s tough to win in this county when you’re against the endorsed candidate and there’s a slate card. So after a couple of days I thought about it and I wasn’t going to spend any more time or money on my campaign.”

READ THE FULL STORY

‘Very overcrowded’ Monroe district looks for short-, long-term solutions to solve problems

Caption Students change classes in the junior high section of Monroe Junior/Senior High School on Tuesday, Oct. 17, in Monroe. On Monday evening, residents were invited to see some options to handle the district’s growth, including building a new school. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Caption Students change classes in the junior high section of Monroe Junior/Senior High School on Tuesday, Oct. 17, in Monroe. On Monday evening, residents were invited to see some options to handle the district’s growth, including building a new school. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

For a district with more students than space, Monroe Local Schools must address the issue through short- and long-term solutions.

The Monroe School Board and City Council held a joint meeting Monday night at the police station and the message was clear from Superintendent Robert Buskirk, who said the district is “very overcrowded.”

He said the district hopes to receive as much as 71% of the construction cost from the state and build a new school, possibly within the next four years.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Badin High School baseball coach Brion Treadway wins his 200th career game

Caption Badin baseball coach Brion Treadway discusses a call with the home-place umpire during a Division II sectional final against Chaminade Julienne at Miamisburg on May 18, 2017. JOURNAL-NEWS FILE PHOTO Caption Badin baseball coach Brion Treadway discusses a call with the home-place umpire during a Division II sectional final against Chaminade Julienne at Miamisburg on May 18, 2017. JOURNAL-NEWS FILE PHOTO

HAMILTON, Ohio — Badin High School head baseball coach Brion Treadway won his 200th career game Tuesday afternoon as the Rams defeated visiting Dayton Carroll 15-2, according to Badin athletic director Geoff Melzer.

Treadway has a 200-81 career record in nine seasons, according to the school. Badin improved to a 6-0 record this season.

Treadway has directed Badin to three trips to the state tournament (2021, 2016 and 2013), including a 2016 state runner-up finish.

READ THE FULL STORY