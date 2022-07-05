Top local news for Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Here is a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news.
Middletown takes next step to hire fire chief as city manager
Paul Lolli, hired in March as Middletown’s acting city manager, appears ready to be named city manager.
Middletown City Council heard the first reading of a resolution at Tuesday’s meeting that accepted Lolli’s resignation as acting city manager and fire chief to serve as city manager. No action was requested until the July 19 meeting.
Since the resolution is an emergency, a major majority, or four of the five council members, will have to vote yes. The vote is expected to be unanimous.
Fairfield house with 10 people inside catches fire; all OK
Ten people evacuated a home in Fairfield after a fire there early Tuesday.
It happened around 1 a.m. on Loren Lane near Tylersville Road. Fire officials said there were eight children and two adults inside the home and they evacuated before fire crews arrived.
Fire officials said the fire was contained in the garage, but the inside of the home was damaged by smoke. The fire also damaged the siding of the home next door.
Pyramid Hill hosts ‘Yappy Hour’ for folks with pets to enjoy park
HAMILTON — Pyramid Hill will put a furry spin on a typical Happy Hour as “Yappy Hour” returns with two events this season.
“This is a fairly new event. It started last year, and people really seemed to love it, and it’s a spin on your typical happy hour. It’s an invitation to bring your pets, if they’re on a leash, to the park and enjoy the outdoor space with other people and their pets,” said Zach Robinson, program manager at Pyramid Hill.
The secondary goal of the event is we partner with Butler County’s Animal Friends Humane Society, and they bring adoption pets, he said, so it’s also an event for those looking for pets.
Monroe will have highest rate of medical marijuana dispensaries in the state
Monroe may soon be the medical marijuana capital of Ohio.
The Ohio Board of Pharmacy, which regulates medical marijuana dispensaries, approved 70 provisional licenses for new locations across the state last month, including three in Monroe, pushing the city’s total to four.
Of the provisional licenses in the state, those include three in Butler County, two in Warren County, four in Montgomery County and two in Miami County.
Fairfield’s Cincinnati Financial improves rank on Fortune 500 list
Fairfield’s top employer has improved its position on the Fortune 500 list.
For the 2022 list, Cincinnati Financial Corporation is ranked at 367, 19 positions better than its 2021 ranking.
This is Cincinnati Financial’s third consecutive year on the Fortune 500 list, and sixth time in the top 500 in the past seven years. It made the list for the first time in 2007, then again from 2016 to 2018.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
COUNTY FAIR GUIDE: Where to find food, amusement rides and farm animals near you
Fair season is just around the corner! Prepare yourself for funnel cakes, corndogs, concerts, demolition derbies, rodeos, tractor pulls and many adorable farm animals.
Here’s our guide to fair season throughout the Miami Valley: