Top local news for Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Middletown City Council heard the first reading of a resolution at Tuesday’s meeting that accepted Lolli’s resignation as acting city manager and fire chief to serve as city manager. No action was requested until the July 19 meeting.

Since the resolution is an emergency, a major majority, or four of the five council members, will have to vote yes. The vote is expected to be unanimous.

Fairfield house with 10 people inside catches fire; all OK

Combined Shape Caption Two adults and eight children are displaced after a fire around 1 a.m. Tues., July 5, 2022 on Loren Lane near Tylersville Road. ADAM SCHRAND/WCPO Combined Shape Caption Two adults and eight children are displaced after a fire around 1 a.m. Tues., July 5, 2022 on Loren Lane near Tylersville Road. ADAM SCHRAND/WCPO

Ten people evacuated a home in Fairfield after a fire there early Tuesday.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Loren Lane near Tylersville Road. Fire officials said there were eight children and two adults inside the home and they evacuated before fire crews arrived.

Fire officials said the fire was contained in the garage, but the inside of the home was damaged by smoke. The fire also damaged the siding of the home next door.

Pyramid Hill hosts ‘Yappy Hour’ for folks with pets to enjoy park

Combined Shape Caption During "Yappy Hour" at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, pet owners and their canine companions can take a walk around the350-plus acre grounds, visit with other pet lovers, and finish with a drink or a treat at the visitors center, where drinks will be available for purchase. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption During "Yappy Hour" at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, pet owners and their canine companions can take a walk around the350-plus acre grounds, visit with other pet lovers, and finish with a drink or a treat at the visitors center, where drinks will be available for purchase. CONTRIBUTED

HAMILTON — Pyramid Hill will put a furry spin on a typical Happy Hour as “Yappy Hour” returns with two events this season.

“This is a fairly new event. It started last year, and people really seemed to love it, and it’s a spin on your typical happy hour. It’s an invitation to bring your pets, if they’re on a leash, to the park and enjoy the outdoor space with other people and their pets,” said Zach Robinson, program manager at Pyramid Hill.

The secondary goal of the event is we partner with Butler County’s Animal Friends Humane Society, and they bring adoption pets, he said, so it’s also an event for those looking for pets.

Monroe will have highest rate of medical marijuana dispensaries in the state

Combined Shape Caption Columbia Care, 300 N. Main St., opened in 2019 as Strawberry Fields. It's the only medical marijuana dispensary in Monroe, though three more recently were approved for licenses. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Combined Shape Caption Columbia Care, 300 N. Main St., opened in 2019 as Strawberry Fields. It's the only medical marijuana dispensary in Monroe, though three more recently were approved for licenses. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Monroe may soon be the medical marijuana capital of Ohio.

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy, which regulates medical marijuana dispensaries, approved 70 provisional licenses for new locations across the state last month, including three in Monroe, pushing the city’s total to four.

Of the provisional licenses in the state, those include three in Butler County, two in Warren County, four in Montgomery County and two in Miami County.

Fairfield’s Cincinnati Financial improves rank on Fortune 500 list

Combined Shape Caption Fairfield-based Cincinnati Financial is one of Butler County’s top employers. Staff photo by Greg Lynch. Combined Shape Caption Fairfield-based Cincinnati Financial is one of Butler County’s top employers. Staff photo by Greg Lynch.

Fairfield’s top employer has improved its position on the Fortune 500 list.

For the 2022 list, Cincinnati Financial Corporation is ranked at 367, 19 positions better than its 2021 ranking.

This is Cincinnati Financial’s third consecutive year on the Fortune 500 list, and sixth time in the top 500 in the past seven years. It made the list for the first time in 2007, then again from 2016 to 2018.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

COUNTY FAIR GUIDE: Where to find food, amusement rides and farm animals near you

Combined Shape Caption Klaycee McGuire, 5, of Eaton, shows her hog in the middle weight Barrow class Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the Montgomery County Fair. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Credit: Credit: Combined Shape Caption Klaycee McGuire, 5, of Eaton, shows her hog in the middle weight Barrow class Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the Montgomery County Fair. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Credit: Credit:

Fair season is just around the corner! Prepare yourself for funnel cakes, corndogs, concerts, demolition derbies, rodeos, tractor pulls and many adorable farm animals.

Here’s our guide to fair season throughout the Miami Valley:

