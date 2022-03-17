Top local news for Thursday, Mar. 17, 2022

Middletown police were called to the apartment complex in the 1900 block of Aaron Drive about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday by a man who said he was robbed at gunpoint.

The man told officers Kaiden Cantrell had just robbed him and fired several rounds. Cantrell fled in a gray Kia Optima that was also occupied by a woman and an infant.

Two adults in West Chester crash had arrest warrants (video)

Caption West Chester Police Body Camera

West Chester Police have identified the four occupants in a Ford Explorer that shut down Tylersville Road for more than four hours on Tuesday.

Two were juveniles and two were adults with arrest warrants from Ashland County.

Police attempted a traffic stop at around 2 a.m. in the area of Tylersville Road and Cincinnati-Dayton Road. The driver refused to stop and headed westbound on Tylersville Road, leading officers in a pursuit.

Victim dies in shooting outside of Target in Cincinnati area

Caption There is a heavy police presence outside of a Target store in Oakley. MICHAEL BENEDIC / CONTRIBUTED

HAMILTON COUNTY — A man is dead after being shot in front of a Target store in Oakley on Thursday.

He was the only target of a shooter who fled the scene. Police said it was an intentional shooting. They did not identify the victim.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval at the scene said he wanted it to be clear to the local community that it was not an active shooting situation, despite calls made to law enforcement.

UK basketball fans celebrate tip-off of March Madness with blue gravy at Mom’s Restaurant

Caption Hilda Ratliff, the longtime owner of Mom's Restaurant in Franklin, shows off her blue gravy that she makes every year to celebrate the University of Kentucky men's basketball team playing in the NCAA Tournament. A large crowd of UK fans gathered at Mom's Wednesday morning. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

For those breakfast customers who didn’t know the Wednesday before March Madness tips off traditionally is a celebration of University of Kentucky men’s basketball at Mom’s Restaurant, they may have thought they were lost.

It just felt — and looked — more like Lexington, Ky. than Franklin, Ohio.

That’s because about 25 UK fans, mostly adorned from head to toe in blue and white, packed Mom’s Restaurant to fill out their NCAA brackets, register for door prizes and talk about their favorite subject, UK basketball.

Middletown to buy utility vehicles to replace 10 aging police cruisers

Caption Middletown held their National Night Out event Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Berachah Church in Middletown. Dozens of booths were set up from area agencies, Gold Star Chili was giving out cheese coneys and Kona Ice had free shaved ice for attendees. The Middletown Division of Police had demonstrations with their canines and Special Response Team. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Anyone in the market for a new vehicle understands the frustrations felt throughout the Middletown Division of Police.

The department was hoping to purchase four police cruisers last year, but all state contracts for vehicles were cancelled due to not being able to get the parts to build as a result of the supply chain issues, the city said.

Now Middletown needs to replace 10 aging cruisers, and on Tuesday night, City Council unanimously approved an emergency ordinance to allow the city to purchase those Ford Interceptor utility vehicles for $357,510 from Statewide Ford Lincoln of Van Wert, Ohio.

PHOTOS: St. Patrick’s Day at Hamilton’s Urban Backyard

Caption Bartender Brittany Blake, left, serves green drinks to Felicia Weber on St. Patrick's Day Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Hamilton's Urban Backyard on Main Street in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

St. Patrick’s Day Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Hamilton’s Urban Backyard on Main Street in Hamilton.

