Top local news for Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

The state has provided $256 million for commercial and residential demolitions — the county is guaranteed $500,000 — and the Butler County Land Bank has applied for $9.5 million. The bulk of the money, if approved, would go to down the old Forest Fair Mall — now called the Cincinnati Mall — along Interstate 275, the total demolition is estimated at $10.5 million and there is a $2.6 million local match the developer would pay.

“I think everybody agrees it’s been a liability for a long time, and it’s Fairfield’s gateway and Forest Park’s gateway. It just needs to be cleaned up,” Butler County Commissioner Don Dixon told the Journal-News. “It has some great potential so we need to help it redevelop if we can, so it can make some sales tax dollars and property tax dollars; that’s what makes government run.”

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds pleads not guilty; trial set for August

HAMILTON — Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges, including bribery, today in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

It was Reynolds’ first court appearance since a grand jury handed down a five-count indictment on Feb. 9.

Reynolds was released on his own recognizance and ordered by Visiting Judge Daniel Hogan to report to pre-trial services if his left the state. Defense attorney Chad Ziepfel indicated Reynolds has family in Kentucky and agriculture he tends to there.

18-car pileup in West Chester closes bridge for 3 hours

WEST CHESTER TWP. — An 18-car pileup on Thursday morning closed the Allen Road Bridge in West Chester Township, according to a tweet from the township.

No injuries were reported in the crash and the bridge was shut down for more than three hours.

“The Allen Road Bridge over I-75 is currently closed due to multiple vehicle crashes,” the township said on its official Twitter account. “As many as 18 vehicles are involved. No Injuries. Bridges and overpasses may be icy this morning. Use caution.”

State of Schools: Hamilton-area leaders share gains, woes during COVID-19

The pandemic may have shut down a popular, annual event last year but it was revived Thursday with Hamilton-area education leaders taking a stage to tout their institutions.

“A lot has changed since we last had this event in February of 2020,” said Brian Pendergest, principal of Badin High School.

“We’ve lived through and continue to cope with a pandemic that has dramatically altered the ways in which all of us work. And the way students experienced learning … is completely different from anything you or I have experienced,” Pendergest told the full Marriott Courtyard by Marriott banquet hall – filled by school, business and community leaders attending the “State of the Schools Red Carpet Luncheon.”

Monroe to spend $1.1M replacing, enlarging water line to give ‘bigger feed’ to tower

Monroe received seven bids for the East Avenue water main replacement project, said Public Works Director Gary Morton.

The bids ranged $1,014,820 to $1,345,655.71 and Larry Smith Inc. was the lowest bidder, Morton said.

Morton told City Council that Fishbeck Engineering, the city’s consulting engineer, checked the lowest bid for accuracy and gave the city the necessary information to feel comfortable supporting this contractor.

Oxford leaders decide management of pool will stay with city

OXFORD — The change back to city staff management of the pool was the result of cost increases because of a desire to pay lifeguards more than the $10 per hour which had been built into the proposed contract.

City Manager Doug Elliott notified council of the change in plans in an e-mail Feb. 18. He said it was a decision he had made with Parks and Recreation Director Casey Wooddell after consideration of the potential cost of building the increase into a revised contract. Wooddell felt the $10 per hour rate was not realistic in the local labor marketplace.

“After careful consideration, Casey and I have decided the best decision for 2022 is for OPRD to run the aquatic operations on its own, rather than contracting with a private company,” Elliott wrote. “This decision came about after we decided to redo the RFP for the management and maintenance of the Oxford Aquatic Center and the one proposal received.”

