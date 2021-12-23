Top local news for Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

Fitton’s leadership was so highly regarded that the news release announcing his departure said, “To say Woody’s leadership these past 16 years, in particular during the 2020 global pandemic, was invaluable and inspired by divine providence, would be a serious understatement.”

He served as the volunteer board chairman from 2003-05, and as president and CEO since 2005.

Former bar, jewelry store turned into mixed-use retail, residential in downtown Middletown

Muralist Joshua Stout recently completed a large, colorful parrot mural on the front of the building at 1044 Central Ave. Kevin Kimener, owner of MLH Developers, bought the building two years ago and plans to renovate the second floor into two, two-bedroom apartments and convert the first floor into retail space.

A 125-year-old, two-story downtown Middletown building — once home to a poplar bar, then a jewelry store — has been brought back to life by a local developer.

The restoration was celebrated last week when a ribbon-cutting hosted by Downtown Middletown Inc. was held to commemorate the renting of two apartments and the leasing of a first-floor retail space at 1044 Central Ave.

Kevin Kimener from MLH Developers said the 2,500-square-foot first-floor retail space has been leased to Jackson Lane Design for three years, and he expects both 1,200-square-foot second-floor apartments to be rented this week for $1,250 a month.

Outgoing Middletown council members critical of mayor during last meeting

Some have said the five members of Middletown City Council need to unify to better serve the city. But two outgoing council members Joe Mulligan, far left, and Ami Vitori, far right, were critical of Mayor Nicole Condrey, center, for her leadership style during Tuesday's city council meeting.

The two outgoing Middletown City Council members criticized the mayor’s leadership style Tuesday night during their final meeting.

Joe Mulligan, who served on council for eight years, lost his re-election bid in November, and Ami Vitori, who served four years, chose not to run.

Both voiced their displeasure with Mayor Nicole Condrey, who was elected two years ago, during the council comments portion of the meeting.

Teens banned from Kings Island for disturbance they say they had no part in

In case you missed it: Top stories about Kings Island in 2021

MASON — Two families said a fun night out at Kings Island was overshadowed when one week later they received suspension letters, but the banned teens said they did nothing wrong.

Season pass holders Timothy Smith and Jahere Moore were dropped off around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11.

They said they spent most of the evening walking around, checking out the lights and eating. It’s a favorite pastime for the two who said they visit the park at least once a month.

Fairfield Mayor Steve Miller reflects on his time leading his hometown

Steve Miller, former mayor city of Fairfield (2014-2021)

Steve Miller steps down at the end of this month from the only job he’s ever wanted: Fairfield mayor.

Miller has been in elected office for 18 collective years since 1998 when he served his hometown’s Fourth Ward until 2007, and then for the past eight years as the city’s mayor. During his first tenure on Council, he served as acting mayor from May 2005 to December 2006 after former mayor Erick Cook resigned before he moved to South Carolina to be closer to family.

“All I’ve ever wanted to do is to serve my community, my home, Fairfield. That was it,” Miller said. “I honestly believe being mayor of my hometown, there’s just no greater honor to be had.”

Middletown council approves fire station levy language, parks master plan

Middletown city council members and city officials took a bus tour of the four fire stations in operation in Middletown and one of Fairfield Township's more modern stations Tuesday, June 18. This is fire headquarters station 85 on Central Avenue in Middletown.

Middletown City Council unanimously approved two pieces of legislation that could shape citizens’ safety and recreation options during its last meeting of the year.

Council approved placing a 1-mill property tax levy that would generate $16.8 million and be used to build four fire stations and the city’s Parks Master Plan.

The $16.8 million is the cost of designing, furnishing, and constructing the four facilities that would replace the “inadequate and obsolete” existing stations, said City Manager Jim Palenick.

