Top local news for Thursday, April 7, 2022

The Butler County Common Pleas courtroom was packed to hear Judge Dan Haughey impose the sentence on the 58-year-old who defense attorneys and friends said was once a “pillar” of the community.

Boyd showed no emotion as victims and their parents, some whom were close friends with the man they knew as “Doc Boyd,” talked about the emotional abuse and haunting memories that were caused by his actions.

Proposed Hamilton justice center would bring police and courts together

Caption The city of Hamilton is looking to construct a justice center that would house the police and municipal court on Hanover Street, across from the Butler County Jail. Any firm estimates costs could be established later this summer. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF Caption The city of Hamilton is looking to construct a justice center that would house the police and municipal court on Hanover Street, across from the Butler County Jail. Any firm estimates costs could be established later this summer. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

The city of Hamilton is looking to have a one-stop shop for its criminal justice system.

The Hamilton Police Department’s building was never designed to be a police station ― nor a courthouse when it was co-located there until 2000 ― which is why the city has been talking about a new facility for some 25 years.

“We’ve been talking about this probably, conservatively, for 25 years,” said Public Safety Director Scott Scrimizzi. “We’ve outgrown the space.”

Fairfield native recounts sleeping outside Shanghai hospital amid strict COVID lockdown

Caption Josh Vaughn, a Fairfield native, is in Shanghai where there is a strict lockdown due to COVID-19. CONTRIBUTED Caption Josh Vaughn, a Fairfield native, is in Shanghai where there is a strict lockdown due to COVID-19. CONTRIBUTED

SHANGHAI — As the United States eases its COVID-19 restrictions, China is doubling down on efforts to contain the virus.

That includes in Shanghai, where officials extended a strict lockdown earlier this week. The ‘zero tolerance’ policy has 26 million people confined to their homes.

“Everyone is on lockdown, so everyone is stuck at home,” said Josh Vaughn, a Fairfield native who is now living in Shanghai. “No one is allowed to leave, they’re trying to rotate when people are getting groceries.”

Man caught on video in purse theft at Kroger sentenced

Caption Derek A. Vaughn, 58, was charged with robbery, a third-degree felony and theft. Credit: Submitted photo Credit: Submitted photo Caption Derek A. Vaughn, 58, was charged with robbery, a third-degree felony and theft. Credit: Submitted photo Credit: Submitted photo

LEMON TWP. — A man chased down by a Good Samaritan in the parking lot of Kroger after a purse snatching pleaded guilty to felony theft and has been sentenced to community control.

Derek Vaughn, 58, was indicted in January by a Butler County grand jury for robbery and theft from a person in a protected class.

In February, Vaughn pleaded guilty in Butler County Common Pleas Court to fifth-degree felony theft. The remaining charges were dismissed. He faced a maximum of 12 months behind bars.

Raelyn Nelson, granddaughter of famed singer, brings ‘country/garage rock’ to local stage

Caption Raelyn Nelson Band will perform at Pohlman Lanes in Hamilton on Saturday, April 9. The band will return to Hamilton in May as part of the Big River Get Down at RiversEdge. CONTRIBUTED Caption Raelyn Nelson Band will perform at Pohlman Lanes in Hamilton on Saturday, April 9. The band will return to Hamilton in May as part of the Big River Get Down at RiversEdge. CONTRIBUTED

Pohlman Lanes and RiversEdge will give music lovers a taste of what they can expect from this year’s Big River Get Down when Raelyn Nelson Band comes to town Saturday.

Raelyn Nelson Band will join 90 Proof Twang and Jim Burns for a night of live music at Pohlman Lanes. The free, all-ages concert will start at 6 p.m. Jim Burns will perform solo at 6 p.m.; Raelyn Nelson Band will perform at 7 p.m. and 90 Proof Twang will headline the concert at 8:30 p.m. Limited seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Later in May, Raelyn Nelson Band will return for David Shaw’s Big River Get Down Presented by Miller Lite, which will be May 20-21 at RiversEdge Amphitheater. The two-day event will feature multiple bands, including a solo performance by David Shaw on Friday night and a headlining show with Shaw and the Revivalists on Saturday evening at RiversEdge. Both Friday and Saturday events will be held at RiversEdge Amphitheater.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Funeral arrangements set for William ‘Kippy’ Moore

Caption Kip Moore will be the new senior programs manager at the Middletown Senior Center, replacing Kitty Blattner who is retiring. NICK DAGGY / STAFF Credit: Nick Daggy Credit: Nick Daggy Caption Kip Moore will be the new senior programs manager at the Middletown Senior Center, replacing Kitty Blattner who is retiring. NICK DAGGY / STAFF Credit: Nick Daggy Credit: Nick Daggy

Funeral arrangements have been set for William ‘Kippy” Moore, a local community volunteer and theatrical performer who died April 2. He was 58.

Moore’s visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. His funeral starts at noon with Pastor Jamey L. Colts from New Era Baptist Church officiating. Moore will be buried at Woodside Cemetery.

Jordan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

