Top local news for Thursday, April 21, 2022

The crash involved a total of seven Edgewood students in two vehicles, said school officials.

Despite being on spring break this week, classmates and families in the Trenton area school system are posting red ribbons and lights to honor the untimely passing of 15-year-old Hallie Deaton.

Teens injured in drive-by shooting near Hamilton convenience store

Combined Shape Caption Two teens were injured April 20, 2022 when someone fired gunshots into a vehicle at the corner of Benninghofen and Belle avenues in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Combined Shape Caption Two teens were injured April 20, 2022 when someone fired gunshots into a vehicle at the corner of Benninghofen and Belle avenues in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Two teens were injured Wednesday night when someone fired gunshots into a vehicle at the corner of Benninghofen and Belle avenues in Hamilton, according to police.

The incident happened about 8:45 p.m. while the teens were driving after leaving an nearby convenience store, said Sgt. Rich Burkhardt.

“They were driving and someone shot into the car,” he said.

Middletown bar and restaurant ‘@ The Square’ has renovated rooftop patio, offers scratch-made food

Combined Shape Caption The restaurant @ The Square on Central Avenue in downtown Middletown is renovating their rooftop patio bar and adding new scratch-made food items such as chicken sliders and crab rangoon eggrolls. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Combined Shape Caption The restaurant @ The Square on Central Avenue in downtown Middletown is renovating their rooftop patio bar and adding new scratch-made food items such as chicken sliders and crab rangoon eggrolls. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

A newly opened scratch-made kitchen is the feature of @ The Square in Middletown, which has a new chef.

“We purchased the property back in 2019, and when we purchased it, we went through the pandemic, very shortly afterwards, for two years. So, we had planned to get the kitchen going from the beginning, but it soiled our plans with what we all went through,” said owner Shane Scott, who co-owns the establishment with his brother, Brandon Scott.

He said now seems like the right time to open it.

Future of former hospital land now in the hands of Middletown City Council

Combined Shape Caption A large crowd attended Tuesday's Middletown City Council meeting where a public hearing was heard regarding a proposed housing development on land formerly owned by Middletown Regional Hospital. RICK McCRABB/STAFF Combined Shape Caption A large crowd attended Tuesday's Middletown City Council meeting where a public hearing was heard regarding a proposed housing development on land formerly owned by Middletown Regional Hospital. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

Neighbors near a proposed housing project understand the more than 16 acres owned by a Middletown church eventually will be developed.

But after Tuesday night’s 4 1/2-hour Middletown City Council meeting that drew a large crowd of concerned citizens, it’s clear they’re against the plan from developer D.R. Horton. The four parcels of land that formerly were the site of Middletown Regional Hospital for nearly 100 years were sold to Oaks Community Church in 2016 for $500,000, according to the Butler County Auditor’s Office.

Pastors from the church, a representative from D.R. Horton and a Middletown attorney spoke in support of the project, while 10 residents voiced their concerns about the project due to its density and potential problems it could create near the historic district.

Lugnutz bar shooting: Trial to start soon; defense says shooter acted in self-defense

Combined Shape Caption Miguel Wesley Galliher, left, appears with attorney Frank Schiavone IV for a pre-trial hearing Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Butler County Common Pleas Court for murder and felonious assault in connection with the shooting death of Robert Strong during a shooting at LugNutz bar and grill on Donald Drive in Fairfield in 2021. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Combined Shape Caption Miguel Wesley Galliher, left, appears with attorney Frank Schiavone IV for a pre-trial hearing Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Butler County Common Pleas Court for murder and felonious assault in connection with the shooting death of Robert Strong during a shooting at LugNutz bar and grill on Donald Drive in Fairfield in 2021. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The trial of a man accused of killing one man and injuring two others in a November 2021 shooting at LugNutz bar in Fairfield is set to begin Monday in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

Miguel Wesley Galliher, 20, of Hamilton was indicted five days after the Nov. 7 shooting for murder with a gun specification, six counts of felonious assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon and illegal possession of a firearm in liquor permit premises.

Robert C. Strong, 44, of Hamilton was taken by medical helicopter to University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Lakota West’s Castner records milestone coaching victory

Combined Shape Caption Lakota West coach Keith Castner encourages his team during the Division I state championship game against Massillon Perry on June 2 at Firestone Stadium in Akron. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Combined Shape Caption Lakota West coach Keith Castner encourages his team during the Division I state championship game against Massillon Perry on June 2 at Firestone Stadium in Akron. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Lakota West High School softball coach Keith Castner won his 500th career game Wednesday night as the Firebirds defeated visiting Princeton 14-0.

Castner, who has guided the Firebirds since the school opened in 1997, has a 500-174 career record, according to the Lakota West athletic department.

Castner is the 18th softball coach in Ohio High School Athletic Association history to earn at least 500 career wins, according to the OHSAA record list.

