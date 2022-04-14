Top local news for Thursday, April 14, 2022

Here is a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news.
Butler County considering closing county-operated nursing home
Times have changed since the Butler County Care Facility was considered the “last resort” for needy residents so now the commissioners are considering getting out of the business.
The county home has long been a drain on county finances for various reasons and now issues have been exacerbated by staff shortages and a shrinking census due to COVID-19. All three county commissioners have for years staunchly maintained they needed to keep the home afloat, that’s not the case anymore.
There are 37 residents in 109-bed home and Commissioner Don Dixon, who operates a business in the extended health care industry, said “staff is still a challenge.”
86 workers to lose jobs as West Chester laundry company closes
Midwest Laundry has announced 86 people will lose their jobs in June after the facility shuts down permanently at the Cincinnati-Dayton Road location in West Chester Twp.
An email sent to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services by the human resources director states “the employment of all employees will terminate June 7″ at the laundry service business at 10110 Cincinnati Dayton Road. It states 86 hourly laundry workers will be let go and the business is expected to close permanently.
According to the website Midwest Laundry, Inc. has been in the textile processing business since 1990, when the 35,000-square-feet plant was built. It operates two tunnel washers, ironers, folders and a computer tracking system that allows them to follow the linen as it’s processed.
Leah Hughes of Hamilton named winner of Saica’s ‘Sustainable Box Contest’
Saica Group, a leading manufacturer of recycled paper for corrugated board, celebrated its recent move to Hamilton and a commitment to sustainability with the inaugural “Sustainable Box Contest.”
“The creativity we saw was amazing ― I am really impressed,” said Akin Önder, general manager, Saica U.S. “The contest gave us a chance to connect with the community we’re joining here in the U.S. and demonstrated how our products can be reused and repurposed.”
The Hamilton location is the company’s first facility in North America, and when the winners were announced recently, it seems only fitting that one of the contest winners, Leah Hughes, is from Hamilton.
Fairfield works with companies, school district to meet job demands
Fairfield will see around 1,000 new jobs enter the market over the next few years as new businesses are coming into the city, and existing businesses are expanding.
The city is partnering with local and regional organizations to help meet the anticipated demand, and fill today’s job openings.
“As you know, 2021 was a really strong year for the city in terms of development and job growth,” said Fairfield Economic Development Manager.
West Chester Twp. trustees approve $165K for raises
West Chester Twp. trustees approved a pool of $165,070 for non-contract employees Tuesday, including a $4,432 raise they gave Administrator Larry Burks, bringing his total salary to $152,193.
Each year the township awards a pool of money to be distributed for merit pay for non-union employees, this year the amount is 3.5% or $160,638 for 87 positions. The amount also includes $16,971 for raises for part-time firefighters and inspectors. The performance raise range for these employees is 1% to 4% and Burks received a 3% raise, last year he received a slightly better bump at 3.17%.
Trustee Mark Welch said last year the three trustees each assigned Burks a raise percentage and took the average. This year the performance review was more “qualitative.” He said Burks is strong in the area of economic development and has a good management style.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
Atrium foundation, Miami Valley Gaming partnering to raise money for breast cancer services
The Atrium Medical Center Foundation is hoping a little change makes a big difference.
The foundation is partnering with Miami Valley Gaming to raise funds for breast cancer support services at Atrium Medical Center.
Patrons at Miami Valley Gaming, located off Interstate 75 in Monroe, may donate their change to the foundation’s breast cancer support services from Friday through July 15. Donations can be made via the gaming kiosks at the casino.