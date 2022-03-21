Top local news for Monday, Mar. 21, 2022

Enslen was found dead in the water by a person walking a dog in the area near Fountains Boulevard. Police notified Enslen’s family Saturday night that a body had been discovered, but there was no confirmation until today about the identity.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office lists Enslen’s cause of death was an accidental drowning.

Person found dead in Hamilton house fire

Caption Fire officials on Monday, March 21, 2022 were at the scene of a fire in Hamilton that happened on Sunday night. A person inside the house died. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Caption Fire officials on Monday, March 21, 2022 were at the scene of a fire in Hamilton that happened on Sunday night. A person inside the house died. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

A person was found dead Sunday night in a Hamilton house fire.

Hamilton firefighters were dispatched about 10 p.m. to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Vanderveer Avenue. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but the person was found dead on the first floor of the house, according to Hamilton Fire Chief Mark Mercer.

Fire crews and the Butler County Coroner’s Office investigator are back at the scene this morning cutting the structure open to remove the body, which is believed to be a man, according to Mercer.

Premier Shooting gun range in West Chester Twp. permitted for liquor sales

Caption Premier Shooting and Training Center is now open on Premier Way in West Chester Twp. The facility has a retail store with guns , knives and accessories, two 10-lane shooting ranges, training rooms, lounge areas and a martial arts/workout area where self defense classes are offered. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Caption Premier Shooting and Training Center is now open on Premier Way in West Chester Twp. The facility has a retail store with guns , knives and accessories, two 10-lane shooting ranges, training rooms, lounge areas and a martial arts/workout area where self defense classes are offered. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The West Chester Twp. trustees recently sanctioned a liquor license for Premier Shooting & Training Center after the police chief gave assurances all safety precautions are being taken as the popular gun range plans to expand.

When resident David Corfman saw a D5 liquor license item on a recent agenda he told the trustees he hoped they would be cautious.

“My late dad, a lifetime NRA member drilled into my brothers and me the ten commandments of gun safety,” Corfman said. “One of which is alcohol and guns don’t mix. I think personally it’s a horrific idea to put those two together at all, in any fashion.”

Missing Mason HS students found, police say

Caption Missing and now found were 17-year-old Amir Ghohestani – a junior at Mason High School – and 16-year old Audrey Renaud – a sophomore at the high school. Caption Missing and now found were 17-year-old Amir Ghohestani – a junior at Mason High School – and 16-year old Audrey Renaud – a sophomore at the high school.

Two missing Mason High School teens have been found and are safe, Mason Police officials said Monday morning.

The teens, who were reported as missing since Wednesday of last week, are okay, said Mason Detective Jeff Wyss.

“They have been returned to their parents,” said Wyss.

Family of 5 displaced after morning fire in Middletown

Caption A family is displaced after an apartment fire on Spring Garden Street in Middletown Monday, March 21, 2022. RICK MCCRABB/STAFF Caption A family is displaced after an apartment fire on Spring Garden Street in Middletown Monday, March 21, 2022. RICK MCCRABB/STAFF

A mother and four children are displaced and being assisted by the American Red Cross today after a fire at their Middletown apartment.

The fire was in the 6800 block of Spring Garden Street. Deputy Fire Chief Steve Ludwig said it was contained to a second floor bedroom.

The mother and children were not home when it started. She came home to find the apartment filled with smoke and the fire detector alarm sounding.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Fairfield HS student wins 3 straight national archery titles

Caption Fairfield High School senior Reid Garrity recently used his archery sharpshooting skills to win his third consecutive national title. The 18-year-old Garrity, who says he has been an archer for half his life, is also a National Honors Society student and is headed to Purdue University after graduation this spring. (Photo By Michael D. Clark/Journal-News) Caption Fairfield High School senior Reid Garrity recently used his archery sharpshooting skills to win his third consecutive national title. The 18-year-old Garrity, who says he has been an archer for half his life, is also a National Honors Society student and is headed to Purdue University after graduation this spring. (Photo By Michael D. Clark/Journal-News)

An area teenage version of Marvel’s Avenger “Hawkeye” character has hit a national championship bullseye as a top archer for three straight years.

Reid Garrity, a senior at Fairfield High School, recently won his third consecutive Scholastic 3DA Eastern Indoor National Archery Championship.

The 18-year-old sharpshooter, first started shooting arrows as a youngster and now his bow and arrow skills have earned acclaim as well as college scholarship offers.

