Top local news for Monday, Mar. 21, 2022

Here is a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news.
Body found in West Chester pond is man who was missing
WEST CHESTER TWP. — A man found dead Saturday in a West Chester pond has been identified as Alexander Enslen who has been missing since Jan. 31, according to West Chester Police and the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
Enslen was found dead in the water by a person walking a dog in the area near Fountains Boulevard. Police notified Enslen’s family Saturday night that a body had been discovered, but there was no confirmation until today about the identity.
The Butler County Coroner’s Office lists Enslen’s cause of death was an accidental drowning.
Person found dead in Hamilton house fire
A person was found dead Sunday night in a Hamilton house fire.
Hamilton firefighters were dispatched about 10 p.m. to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Vanderveer Avenue. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but the person was found dead on the first floor of the house, according to Hamilton Fire Chief Mark Mercer.
Fire crews and the Butler County Coroner’s Office investigator are back at the scene this morning cutting the structure open to remove the body, which is believed to be a man, according to Mercer.
Premier Shooting gun range in West Chester Twp. permitted for liquor sales
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
The West Chester Twp. trustees recently sanctioned a liquor license for Premier Shooting & Training Center after the police chief gave assurances all safety precautions are being taken as the popular gun range plans to expand.
When resident David Corfman saw a D5 liquor license item on a recent agenda he told the trustees he hoped they would be cautious.
“My late dad, a lifetime NRA member drilled into my brothers and me the ten commandments of gun safety,” Corfman said. “One of which is alcohol and guns don’t mix. I think personally it’s a horrific idea to put those two together at all, in any fashion.”
Missing Mason HS students found, police say
Two missing Mason High School teens have been found and are safe, Mason Police officials said Monday morning.
The teens, who were reported as missing since Wednesday of last week, are okay, said Mason Detective Jeff Wyss.
“They have been returned to their parents,” said Wyss.
Family of 5 displaced after morning fire in Middletown
A mother and four children are displaced and being assisted by the American Red Cross today after a fire at their Middletown apartment.
The fire was in the 6800 block of Spring Garden Street. Deputy Fire Chief Steve Ludwig said it was contained to a second floor bedroom.
The mother and children were not home when it started. She came home to find the apartment filled with smoke and the fire detector alarm sounding.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
Fairfield HS student wins 3 straight national archery titles
An area teenage version of Marvel’s Avenger “Hawkeye” character has hit a national championship bullseye as a top archer for three straight years.
Reid Garrity, a senior at Fairfield High School, recently won his third consecutive Scholastic 3DA Eastern Indoor National Archery Championship.
The 18-year-old sharpshooter, first started shooting arrows as a youngster and now his bow and arrow skills have earned acclaim as well as college scholarship offers.