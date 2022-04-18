Top local news for Monday, April 18, 2022

It appears the project could miss that deadline, and the city could spend all $2 million before basic restoration elements are completed.

CSX Railroad asked the city to move the two structures on MLK Boulevard by May 31, but Director of Engineering Rich Engle said it’s unlikely they will meet the deadline, but “we will be well underway in May to get the buildings moved.”

Bridgewater Falls Chick-fil-A to close until late June

The Bridgewater Falls Chick-fil-A in Fairfield Twp. is undergoing a remodel and ask customers to visit the Fairfield location on South Gilmore Road. Many of the township employees will be working at that location. PROVIDED/FACEBOOK.COM

FAIRFIELD TWP. — Chick-fil-A at Bridgewater Falls is closing, but just temporarily.

In a Facebook post, the Fairfield Twp. restaurant said they “are officially closed and packing things up to make room for the construction crews.” They will be remodeling the store, and ask until they are done to visit the location in the city of Fairfield, 6305 S. Gilmore Road.

“Many of our original team will be working there during our remodel and they would love to see your smile,” according to the restaurant’s post.

New trial date set for man accused of pouring hot oil on sleeping woman and her baby

Michael Lee Maloney Credit: Butler County Jail

A summer trial date has been set for a man accused of throwing hot grease on a woman and baby as they slept in a Hamilton home four days before Christmas.

Michael Maloney, 42, of Sycamore Street in Hamilton, is charged with aggravated burglary and two counts of felonious assault for the incident that happened Dec. 21, 2021, according to court records.

Maloney, who remains housed in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $500,000, was originally scheduled to go to trial in March, but it was continued by Common Pleas Judge Greg Stephens after the defense filed pretrial motions.

Emergency pothole repairs at Liberty Way set for tonight

Butler County will spend about $25 million on major modifications to the Liberty Way and Interstate 75 interchange. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

The Butler County Engineer’s Office is warning drivers there will be emergency pothole repairs on Ohio 129 tonight near the Liberty Way interchange.

The repairs will be made on the ramps from northbound and southbound I-75 to eastbound and westbound Ohio 129 between mile markers 24 and 25.5. Crews will begin patching potholes in a moving operation beginning at 8 p.m. and ending by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Motorists are encouraged to check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.

Franklin latest local city to pursue higher license plate tax

Franklin City Council has approved its nearly $27.2 million temporary appropriations budget for 2018, which includes nearly $10.3 million for general fund expenses. STAFF FILE PHOTO

Motorists who live in Franklin can expect to see their license plate taxes go up starting Jan. 1.

City Council is scheduled to approve a $5 license plate hike at tonight’s meeting to help add more revenues for street improvements.

Council introduced the proposed tax increase at its meeting on April 4.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week begins: Jag’s, Kona Grill participate in offering deals

Jag's Steak & Seafood is throwing a Halloween party and costume contest on Saturday, Oct. 26. CONTRIBUTED

Foodies throughout Southwest Ohio will have a chance to visit an old favorite or splurge on something new during Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week, which returns today and lasts for the next 6 days.

In Butler County, two West Chester Twp. restaurants are official participants, including Jag’s Steak & Seafood and Kona Grill.

“Every week should be restaurant week. We all have favorites that we visit but branching out and sampling the variety available can be really fun and educational,” said Barb Wilson, spokesperson for West Chester Twp.

