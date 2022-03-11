Top local news for Friday, Mar. 11, 2022

The trustees recently approved the $27,690 purchase which includes the drone itself, software, training and a 5% contingency. Several other jurisdictions, including Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, have had eyes in the sky for some time. Police Chief Joel Herzog told the Journal-News it was time for the township to follow suit.

“The Butler County sheriffs also had drones with several capabilities and we didn’t want to duplicate resources. Why spend additional funds when we can use theirs,” Herzog said. “But we’re finding a decrease in availability being taxed on us, we can’t rely on other agencies to constantly provide those. We thought it was time for us to purchase one.”

Hamilton to offer broadband to all businesses

Caption Hamilton city government, centered at the One Renaissance Center building on High Street adjacent to the Butler County Government Services Center, recently laid off its assistant law director, with plans to lay off three in its nursing division. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Caption Hamilton city government, centered at the One Renaissance Center building on High Street adjacent to the Butler County Government Services Center, recently laid off its assistant law director, with plans to lay off three in its nursing division. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Hamilton has offered broadband services for some businesses during a beta test, but now is opening it up to any business in the city.

City Council on Wednesday approved legislation that will implement a permanent offering for broadband services.

“The intent is to provide local, reliable, affordable utilities to our customers and to provide those at a level of service that’s requested by our community,” said Edwin Porter, Hamilton’s executive director of Infrastructure.

Will Butler Co. Auditor Roger Reynolds be suspended? Initial decision to be kept secret

Caption Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds (pictured) appeared for arraignment on criminal charges in front of visiting Judge Daniel Hogan in Butler County Common Pleas Court Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 in Hamilton. Reynolds pleaded not guilty to all charges including bribery, two counts of unlawful interest in a public contract and misdemeanor charges of unlawful use of authority and conflict of interest. The charges stem from allegations that Reynolds used his public office to further his own interests. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Caption Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds (pictured) appeared for arraignment on criminal charges in front of visiting Judge Daniel Hogan in Butler County Common Pleas Court Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 in Hamilton. Reynolds pleaded not guilty to all charges including bribery, two counts of unlawful interest in a public contract and misdemeanor charges of unlawful use of authority and conflict of interest. The charges stem from allegations that Reynolds used his public office to further his own interests. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

A preliminary decision on temporary suspension of Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds must be issued next week, but the results will be secret, unless the special commission decides the auditor should remain in office.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor received the suspension request from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Feb. 14, because Reynolds was indicted on three felony and two misdemeanor counts of bribery and using his public office for personal gain. If he is found guilty he faces up to 7 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

“Reynolds cannot be left to continue to exercise the rights and privileges as the Butler County Auditor while under indictment for misusing the authority of that very office...,” the filing reads. “To be sure, Reynolds’ alleged criminal conduct adversely affects the interests of the public. Elected officials hold offices of trust and confidence. The allegations leveled against him lay waste to the public’s expectation that elected leaders are committed to serving their constituents’ interests, and not lining their own pockets.”

Hamilton’s Historic Farmers Market prepares for 147th summer at old courthouse

Caption Hamilton’s Historic Farmer’s Market plans to launch some new features when it kicks off on Saturdays from May 6 through Sept. 30. STAFF FILE PHOTO Caption Hamilton’s Historic Farmer’s Market plans to launch some new features when it kicks off on Saturdays from May 6 through Sept. 30. STAFF FILE PHOTO

Hamilton’s Historic Farmers Market, one of the area’s oldest markets, continues to serve the community with shopping opportunities throughout the winter and into the spring.

“I would encourage the community to come out, because we need to get to know and spend time with our neighbors. We’ve been so apart from each other with all that’s happened over the past two years that we need to get back to meeting with each other and talking to each other face-to-face. The community needs that now more than ever,” said Mary Donnell, market manager of Hamilton’s Historic Farmer’s Market.

She said the market is the perfect place to visit with family members, friends and neighbors. Patrons can also to get to know and support local businesses.

Ukraine vigil attendees in Oxford asked to ‘stand, sit or lie down for peace’

Caption Oxford Citizens for Peace and Justice hosted a rally in support of Ukraine with nearly 100 people in attendance Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Oxford Memorial Park. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Caption Oxford Citizens for Peace and Justice hosted a rally in support of Ukraine with nearly 100 people in attendance Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Oxford Memorial Park. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

OXFORD — Blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag were on the stage, on people’s coats and being held by those taking part in a vigil showing community support for the besieged people of Ukraine at the Uptown park pavilion Thursday evening.

Small replica flags, stickers, buttons made by Miami students and colored ribbons pinned onto clothing were distributed and much in evidence as several speakers told of the difficulties being endured by family members and friends in that country under a barrage of bombs unleashed by Russia.

Several local organizations supported the effort to coordinate the vigil which was hosted by the Oxford Citizens for Peace and Justice.

FISH FRY GUIDE: Where to find delicious deals in Butler County

Caption It's fish fry season. Friday night fish fries are a constant at churches, schools and community groups throughout Lenten season. CONTRIBUTED Caption It's fish fry season. Friday night fish fries are a constant at churches, schools and community groups throughout Lenten season. CONTRIBUTED

The following is a list of fish frys happening each Friday through the Lenten season. These are in Butler County, Ohio.

