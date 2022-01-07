Top local news for Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

“You can come in and have fun,” said Morgan Davis, whose middle name, Renae, provided the shop’s name. “You’re newly engaged, you have your whole family that wants to go shopping with you. Because once you’re engaged, you want to go to stores, you don’t really want to order online. That kind of takes the fun out of it.”

Davis and her husband, Rick Miller, own the store at 211 Main St. He built out the interior, did the floors and also works the store for her on Tuesdays through Saturdays for her when she has weddings or other store responsibilities outside the shop.

Suspect in LugNutz bar shooting gets trial date

Miguel Wesley Galliher was arraigned in Butler County Common Pleas Court Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 on murder and felonious assault charges in connection with the death of Robert Strong during a shooting at LugNutz bar and grill in Fairfield.

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh set Galliher’s bond at $1 million during arraignment in November.

Galliher was back in court Thursday for a pretrial hearing where his trial was scheduled for April 25.

Dash camera video of the responding officer’s vehicle showed a gray Ford vehicle, believed to be the getaway car. The officer spied the vehicle just north of Donald Drive and chased it north on Ohio 4. The gray vehicle is seen weaving in and out of traffic, and then accelerating on the state route once it passed brief congestion north of Symmes Road.

Suspect in 2006 Miami University rape case gets bond reduction, new attorney

Lloyd Wendell Ailes, 58, was taken into custody Thursday night in Connersville, Ind. by Ohio law enforcement. He was arraigned Friday morning by Butler County Common Pleas Judge Keith Spaeth, who set bond at $775,000.

An Indiana man facing multiple charges for allegedly raping a Miami University student in January 2006 was in court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing where bond was lowered to $500,000.

Lloyd Wendell Ailes, 58, was taken into custody Dec. 9, 2021 in Connersville, Ind., by Ohio law enforcement and arraigned the next day by Butler County Common Pleas Judge Keith Spaeth, who set bond at $775,000.

Ailes, who was a construction worker in Oxford in 2006, was indicted Butler County grand jury for rape, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery. All charges carry a gun specification alleging gun was used in the crimes.

Cases pending for 3 teens accused of making threats against Butler County schools

The Butler County Juvenile Justice Center.

LIBERTY TWP. — Cases are pending in juvenile court against three teens charged in recent weeks with allegedly making threats against area schools.

Last month, a 13-year-old girl was charged by Hamilton Police with aggravated menacing, a misdemeanor. She is accused of writing a threat on the bathroom wall of Garfield Middle School on Dec. 14, according to Butler County Juvenile Court documents.

She remains housed in the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center pending a court hearing later this month.

Fairfield LaRosa’s offers dining again as remodeling project wraps

Fairfield LaRosa's is set to have a soft opening for its newly remodeled dining room, which has been closed since the summer. The restaurant will have a ribbon-cutting celebration on Jan. 17.

The Fairfield LaRosa’s will be fully operational starting Monday, said the store’s general manager.

The store started a remodeling project in early July and general manager Alex Burzynski said they’ll complete the work, which includes a new kitchen, expanded carryout lane and window, a service bar, and a new dining room with seven 65-inch televisions.

“We are much, much larger than the average LaRosa’s,” Burzynski said. “For us, we had a lot of room to work with which is why during the whole remodeling process we didn’t have to shut down.”

2-year-old girl gets letter from Queen of England’s Lady-in-Waiting after costume photos go viral

Jalayne Sutherland i her Queen of England costume.

Jalayne Sutherland’s Halloween costume was such a smash, she gained worldwide fame, even receiving a letter from Queen Elizabeth II’s Lady-in-Waiting, who relayed her majesty’s wishes for “a very Merry Christmas.”

Not bad for a girl who hadn’t turned 2 when she showed off a her Halloween outfit so adorable, accompanied by her two pet corgis.

Jalayne’s mother, Katelyn (Fuller) Sutherland, graduated with Hamilton High School’s Class of 2009 and has lived in Florence, Ky., about five years with husband Aaron. While she was in college at the University of Rio Grande east of Portsmouth, she became fascinated with the queen.

