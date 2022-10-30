Today is ‘Barn n Bunk Day’ in Trenton

Trenton Mayor Calvin Woodrey has declared today “Barn n Bunk Day” in honor of the local venue’s 30-year anniversary.
Woodrey will be at Barn n Bunk Farm Market from 2-3 p.m. presenting a proclamation to dedicate the day. Today is also the final fall festival of the 2022 season, and those who go are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes.
Children will get candy.
Barn n Bunk, owned by Bev and Tim Theobald, is located at Ohio 73 and Wayne-Madison Road. The festival is open today from noon to 5 p.m.
The activity package for children is $10, but for kids in costume it will be discounted to $5 today.
