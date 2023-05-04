Toast & Berry brunch spot to open in Liberty Center this month

A popular breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant in Montgomery will soon open a second location on the ground floor of the AC Hotel by Marriott in Butler County — at Liberty Center in Liberty Twp.
Toast & Berry opens to the public on May 15.
The Toast & Berry chefs make everything in house with fresh ingredients and the menu includes pancakes, omelets and sandwiches. It also has specialties such as Chicken & Toast, Waffle & Smoked Pork Sandwich and the housemade French Toast selections that take 24 hours to prepare.
“Liberty Center is a great home for our second Toast & Berry location, and we look forward to joining its community of great restaurants, shopping destinations, and entertainment venues,” said Scott Schmidt, founder of Looking Glass Hospitality.
Toast & Berry also has gluten-free pancakes and a bar with brunch cocktails and mimosa flights.
The new Toast & Berry in the hotel at 7485 Gibson St., Liberty Twp. is 4,500-square feet and opens May 15. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
