This Ohio Senate candidate has outraised, outspent her Republican opponent over past 4 1/2 months

Certified write-in candidate Kent Keller received an in-kind donation of $493 for campaign signs.

Wyenandt is attempting to be the first Democrat from Butler County to be elected to the 4th Ohio Senate District since it was created in 1967. The late Walter Powell, formerly of Fairfield, was the inaugural holder of the seat.

This is the second time Wyenandt and Lang have faced off for a Statehouse seat. Two years ago, Lang bested Wyenandt for the 52nd Ohio House District seat with a 16.8 percent margin of victory. While the Ohio House victory was a decisive win for Lang, it was one of the best showings by a Democrat seeking a Statehouse seat in years.

In the past 20 years, the best showing a Democrat has seen for the 4th Ohio Senate seat was West Chester Twp. Democrat Kathryn Bridgman, who received 38.15 percent of the vote in the 2008 election.

Candidates for the 53rd Ohio House seat will succeed Rep. Candice Keller, R-Middletown, who lost in the primary a bid for the Ohio Senate.

Madison Twp. Trustee Thomas Hall and Middletown School Board member Michelle Novak have spent nearly the same amount for their election bids.

Hall, a Republican, has spent $13,250 from May 29 to Oct. 14. Novak, a Democrat, has spent $13,560 over that same span. Hall has more than $12,800 left in his campaign coffers as of Oct. 14, and Novak has more than $7,700.

Both Hall and Novak have received key endorsements. Hall has more than two dozen current and former Republican officeholders and several organizations, and officials, and Novak has received support from former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.

Lang is bypassing a re-election bid for the 52nd House District, so Republican Jennifer Gross and Democrat Chuck Horn are seeking the open seat.

Gross, of West Chester Twp., has raised $14,350 since the end of May but has only spent $2,000. She had, as of Oct. 14, $19,500 in her campaign coffers.

Horn, of West Chester Twp., is behind Gross in fundraising but has spent nearly $3,000 over the past 4-1/2 months. He had, as of Oct. 14, $5,800 in his campaign coffers.

HOW TO VOTE

Hours

Today to Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 31, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 1, 1 to 5 p.m.

Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Locations

Butler County

1802 Princeton Road, Suite 600, Hamilton, OH 45011 Office Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday Telephone: (513) 887-3700 Fax: (513) 887-5535 E-mail: butler@OhioSoS.gov Website: elections.bcohio.gov

Warren County

520 Justice Dr., Lebanon, OH 45036 Office Hours: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday Telephone: (513) 695-1358 Fax: (513) 695-2953 E-mail: wcboe@warrencountyohio.gov Website: vote.warrencountyohio.gov