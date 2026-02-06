‘This lil piggy’ went home: Deputies confine swine in viral video

“Deputies responded and quickly located the escapee, who was clearly enjoying his newfound freedom while pleading his case,” the sheriff’s office said in a now viral Facebook post that has garnered more than 7,400 reactions, 672 comments and 479,000 views in three days.

Employing teamwork and patience, deputies used their cruisers to confine the swine and gently guide him, eventually securing him safely until his owners arrived, BCSO said.

In the post, which shows the affable oinker approaching a BCSO cruiser, the sheriff’s office said the pig was reunited with his family and no injuries were reported, adding that “this lil piggy went wee wee wee all the way home!!”