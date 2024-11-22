Things to do this weekend in Butler and Warren counties

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- Red Door Community Concerts, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Free. Future concerts will be held Feb. 14, March 21 and June 6.
- Music on Main, on Main Street, Hamilton. 5-9 p.m. Snap a photo with Santa, frolic in the falling “snow,” and join in caroling with the community. hamilton-ohio.com
- Springboro Tree Lighting Ceremony in Rotary Park, Springboro. 6 p.m.
- MCF: Lexington Children’s Theatre “Winnie the Pooh,” at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7 p.m. oxarts.org
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- Rise Up Performing Arts present “Frozen Jr.,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
- The 37th Annual Christmas in Historical Springboro Festival, in downtown historic district, Main Street. 5-10 p.m. today, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
SATURDAY
- Edgewood Athletic Booster Craft Show, at Edgewood High School. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Springboro Holiday Parade, in Springboro. Noon
- Let’s Make Soup, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 2 p.m. Registration is required by Thursday. yourmetroparks.net
- Christ the King Lutheran Church Advent Festival, at 7393 Dimmick Road, West Chester Twp. 2-5 p.m.
- Lights Up 2024, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 3-8 p.m. Parade at 5:30 p.m. Tree lighting immediately after parade.
- Hamilton Welcome the Holiday Tree Lighting, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. 5-8 p.m. There will be train and carriage rides, balloon artists, face painting, live reindeer, and more.
- Festival of Trees Gallery Opening, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 5-7 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- Fairfield Parade of Lights, parade starts at 6 p.m. from Waterworks Parks and goes to Village Green. Activities and performances held from 5-7 p.m.
- Hamilton Welcomes the Holidays Tree Lighting, at Marcum Park, 106 N. 2nd St., Hamilton. 5-8 p.m. Enjoy festive music, live reindeer, carriage and train rides, face painting, balloon artists, holiday treats, and more.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
- Pontecorvo Ballet Studios present “The Nutcracker,” at Franklin Jr. High School, 750 E. 4th St., Franklin. 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. pbstudios.com
SUNDAY
- Hanover Reserve Craft Show, at 1905 Millville Oxford Road, Hamilton. 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
THURSDAY
- The 2024 Meyer Brothers & Sons Hamilton Turkey Trot for YoungLives, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. Kids Fun Run at 8:10 a.m., a YoungLives Honor Run at 8:20 a.m., a 10K Race at 8:40 a.m. and a 5K Race which starts at 9 a.m. The After Party on the block of N. 2nd St. between Dayton and Buckeye streets begins at 9:15 a.m.
NOV. 29
- Lebanon Holiday Illumination, at Christmas Tree Park: Located at the corner of S. Broadway and E. Main street. 6-8 p.m. Followed by an appearance by Santa at Gazebo Park across the street.
NOV. 30
- Christmas in the Country, in Shandon. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy photo opportunities with Santa, crafts and antiques, free horse drawn carriage rides, and Welsh cakes.
- Middletown Santa Parade, route follows Central Avenue, beginning at Curtis Street. Tree lighting will take place at Governor’s Square Park, at the intersection of Central Avenue and South Broad Street. 5:30 p.m. Tree lighting begins after the parade.
DEC. 1
- Christmas at the Mansion, at Elisha Morgan Mansion, Gilbert Farms Park, 6181 Ross Road, Fairfield. 1-4 p.m. Free
- Bridgewater Falls Holiday Lights Event, at 3385 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp. 4-6 p.m. The tree lighting will be at 5 p.m. In addition to lighting the holiday tree, there will be a hot cocoa bar, mechanical reindeer, polar bear slide, snow axe throwing, snowman bounce, music, and more.
DEC. 2
- Conservatory Conversations, that participants can attend in person at 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton, and via Zoom. Noon. Holiday horticulture.
DEC. 3
- Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Mike Ryan and the Great Miami Bluegrass Band will perform.
DEC. 4
- Celebrating Self: Decorating for Christmas, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org
- Miami “College for Our Community,” at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 7:30 p.m. Topic is Inside Biology: “Parasites: What everyone else knows except you.”
DEC. 5-8
- Rise Up Performing Arts presents “42nd Street,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
DEC. 6
- Oxford Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Twas the Night Before Business Holiday Walk, in downtown Oxford. 5-8 p.m. Local small businesses decorate their windows in holiday displays to compete for prizes (vote on your favorite decorative window to win).
- City of Mason Tree Lighting Ceremony, at Mason Downtown Plaza, Mason. 6:30 p.m. There will be holiday music, activities, free photos with Santa, ice-less skating, a gingerbread obstacle course and more.
- Fitton Family Friday - Calypso Christmas, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
DEC. 6-7
- Hamilton Christkindlmarkt, at Butler County Fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. 5-9 p.m. Dec. 6 and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 7. A German-style holiday market experience for all ages.
DEC. 6-8
- Meet Santa at the Springboro Performing Arts Center, at 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro. 5-7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, noon to 2 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, and noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 8. Make a holiday craft, too. Free
- Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village, in historical downtown Waynesville. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 6, 1-8 p.m. Dec. 7, and 1-4 p.m. Dec. 8. Santa Claus will arrive daily, carolers and choirs, costume characters, photo-ops, a gingerbread house making contest, and so much more. waynesvilleshops.com
DEC. 7
- Oxford Holiday Festival, at Oxford Community Arts Center and Uptown Pavilion at Oxford Memorial Park, Oxford. Events at art center will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and include crafts, visit with Santa Claus and more. Uptown Park festival will be held 4:30-8:30 p.m. EnjoyOxford.org
- Lebanon Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade & Festival, in downtown Lebanon. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Parades at 1 and 7 p.m. There will be carolers, holiday displays, and a chance to visit Santa Claus.
- A Very Merry Takeover and Santa Trot, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive and MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. To register for race, go to runsignup.com/Race/OH/WestChester/Santatrot.
- Franklin in Lights, on Main Street, Franklin. 4-7 p.m. Enjoy photos with Santa, eats from local food trucks, and special performances from choir and band students. The tree lighting ceremony will be at 6 p.m.
- Butler Philharmonic Holiday Concert, at Fairfield High School, 8800 Holden Blvd. 7 p.m.
DEC. 8
- Christmas in the Village in German Village, Hamilton. 1-4 p.m.
- Meet & Greet with Santa, at Hanover Reserve Weddings & Events, 1905 Millville Oxford Road, Hanover Twp. 1-3 p.m. For more information or reservations, go to hanoverreserve.com or call 513-910-9574.
- Mason Symphony Orchestra Christmas in Mason Festival Concert, at Manor House, Mason. 5 p.m.
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
