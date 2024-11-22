Things to do this weekend in Butler and Warren counties

Red Door Community Concerts, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Free. Future concerts will be held Feb. 14, March 21 and June 6.

Music on Main, on Main Street, Hamilton. 5-9 p.m. Snap a photo with Santa, frolic in the falling “snow,” and join in caroling with the community. hamilton-ohio.com

Springboro Tree Lighting Ceremony in Rotary Park, Springboro. 6 p.m.

MCF: Lexington Children’s Theatre “Winnie the Pooh,” at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7 p.m. oxarts.org

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

Rise Up Performing Arts present “Frozen Jr.,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

The 37th Annual Christmas in Historical Springboro Festival, in downtown historic district, Main Street. 5-10 p.m. today, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

SATURDAY

Edgewood Athletic Booster Craft Show, at Edgewood High School. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Springboro Holiday Parade, in Springboro. Noon

Let’s Make Soup, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 2 p.m. Registration is required by Thursday. yourmetroparks.net

Christ the King Lutheran Church Advent Festival, at 7393 Dimmick Road, West Chester Twp. 2-5 p.m.

Lights Up 2024, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 3-8 p.m. Parade at 5:30 p.m. Tree lighting immediately after parade.

Hamilton Welcome the Holiday Tree Lighting, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. 5-8 p.m. There will be train and carriage rides, balloon artists, face painting, live reindeer, and more.

Festival of Trees Gallery Opening, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 5-7 p.m. fairfield-city.org

Fairfield Parade of Lights, parade starts at 6 p.m. from Waterworks Parks and goes to Village Green. Activities and performances held from 5-7 p.m.

Hamilton Welcomes the Holidays Tree Lighting, at Marcum Park, 106 N. 2nd St., Hamilton. 5-8 p.m. Enjoy festive music, live reindeer, carriage and train rides, face painting, balloon artists, holiday treats, and more.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Pontecorvo Ballet Studios present “The Nutcracker,” at Franklin Jr. High School, 750 E. 4th St., Franklin. 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. pbstudios.com

SUNDAY

Hanover Reserve Craft Show, at 1905 Millville Oxford Road, Hamilton. 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

THURSDAY

The 2024 Meyer Brothers & Sons Hamilton Turkey Trot for YoungLives, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. Kids Fun Run at 8:10 a.m., a YoungLives Honor Run at 8:20 a.m., a 10K Race at 8:40 a.m. and a 5K Race which starts at 9 a.m. The After Party on the block of N. 2nd St. between Dayton and Buckeye streets begins at 9:15 a.m.

NOV. 29

Lebanon Holiday Illumination, at Christmas Tree Park: Located at the corner of S. Broadway and E. Main street. 6-8 p.m. Followed by an appearance by Santa at Gazebo Park across the street.

NOV. 30

Christmas in the Country, in Shandon. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy photo opportunities with Santa, crafts and antiques, free horse drawn carriage rides, and Welsh cakes.

Middletown Santa Parade, route follows Central Avenue, beginning at Curtis Street. Tree lighting will take place at Governor’s Square Park, at the intersection of Central Avenue and South Broad Street. 5:30 p.m. Tree lighting begins after the parade.

DEC. 1

Christmas at the Mansion, at Elisha Morgan Mansion, Gilbert Farms Park, 6181 Ross Road, Fairfield. 1-4 p.m. Free

Bridgewater Falls Holiday Lights Event, at 3385 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp. 4-6 p.m. The tree lighting will be at 5 p.m. In addition to lighting the holiday tree, there will be a hot cocoa bar, mechanical reindeer, polar bear slide, snow axe throwing, snowman bounce, music, and more.

DEC. 2

Conservatory Conversations, that participants can attend in person at 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton, and via Zoom. Noon. Holiday horticulture.

DEC. 3

Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Mike Ryan and the Great Miami Bluegrass Band will perform.

DEC. 4

Celebrating Self: Decorating for Christmas, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org

Miami “College for Our Community,” at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 7:30 p.m. Topic is Inside Biology: “Parasites: What everyone else knows except you.”

DEC. 5-8

Rise Up Performing Arts presents “42nd Street,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

DEC. 6

Oxford Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Twas the Night Before Business Holiday Walk, in downtown Oxford. 5-8 p.m. Local small businesses decorate their windows in holiday displays to compete for prizes (vote on your favorite decorative window to win).

City of Mason Tree Lighting Ceremony, at Mason Downtown Plaza, Mason. 6:30 p.m. There will be holiday music, activities, free photos with Santa, ice-less skating, a gingerbread obstacle course and more.

Fitton Family Friday - Calypso Christmas, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

DEC. 6-7

Hamilton Christkindlmarkt, at Butler County Fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. 5-9 p.m. Dec. 6 and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 7. A German-style holiday market experience for all ages.

DEC. 6-8

Meet Santa at the Springboro Performing Arts Center, at 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro. 5-7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, noon to 2 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, and noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 8. Make a holiday craft, too. Free

Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village, in historical downtown Waynesville. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 6, 1-8 p.m. Dec. 7, and 1-4 p.m. Dec. 8. Santa Claus will arrive daily, carolers and choirs, costume characters, photo-ops, a gingerbread house making contest, and so much more. waynesvilleshops.com

DEC. 7

Oxford Holiday Festival, at Oxford Community Arts Center and Uptown Pavilion at Oxford Memorial Park, Oxford. Events at art center will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and include crafts, visit with Santa Claus and more. Uptown Park festival will be held 4:30-8:30 p.m. EnjoyOxford.org

Lebanon Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade & Festival, in downtown Lebanon. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Parades at 1 and 7 p.m. There will be carolers, holiday displays, and a chance to visit Santa Claus.

A Very Merry Takeover and Santa Trot, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive and MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. To register for race, go to runsignup.com/Race/OH/WestChester/Santatrot.

Franklin in Lights, on Main Street, Franklin. 4-7 p.m. Enjoy photos with Santa, eats from local food trucks, and special performances from choir and band students. The tree lighting ceremony will be at 6 p.m.

Butler Philharmonic Holiday Concert, at Fairfield High School, 8800 Holden Blvd. 7 p.m.

DEC. 8

Christmas in the Village in German Village, Hamilton. 1-4 p.m.

Meet & Greet with Santa, at Hanover Reserve Weddings & Events, 1905 Millville Oxford Road, Hanover Twp. 1-3 p.m. For more information or reservations, go to hanoverreserve.com or call 513-910-9574.

Mason Symphony Orchestra Christmas in Mason Festival Concert, at Manor House, Mason. 5 p.m.

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.