Things to do this weekend in Butler and Warren counties

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- Full Moon Night Hike, at Salamander Run MetroPark, 4821 Layhigh Road, Hamilton. 6:30 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- AAUW Middletown’s Holiday Bazaar, at 2204 Central Ave., Middletown. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today and Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
- City Mercantile’s Christmas Market “Comfort & Joy,” at Warren County Fairgrounds, 665 N. Broadway St., Lebanon. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.
- Fairfield Footlighters present “The Haunting of Hill House,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org
SATURDAY
- Middletown Musical Arts Club Holiday Craft Show, at Middletown High School, 601 N. Breiel Blvd. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission but donations accepted. middiemusicboosters.org
- Merry and Bright Holiday Show, at Spooky Nook Champion Mill Conference Center, 600 North B St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- University of Dayton New Horizons Music Program Glass of Jazz Concert, at Roger Glass Center for the Arts, 29 E. Creative Way, Dayton. 1 p.m. Free
- Fitton Showstoppers present An Evening with Morgan James, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
- Farm Foundations - Terrific Turkeys, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 3 p.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
MONDAY
- Conservatory Conversations, that participants can attend in person at 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton, and via Zoom. Noon. Topic is Thankful Plants: Good Givers.
TUESDAY
- Community Conversation, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 6 p.m. Susan Callan, MSW, LISW will give tips on taking care of ourselves and getting through potentially stressful times.
- Presentation addressing the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and workforce preparedness by Duwain Pinder, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. Free but registration is encouraged at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP or call 513-785-3277
THURSDAY THROUGH NOV. 24
- Rise Up Performing Arts present “Frozen Jr.,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
NOV. 22
- Red Door Community Concerts, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Free. Future concerts will be held Feb. 14, March 21 and June 6.
- Music on Main, on Main Street, Hamilton. 5-9 p.m. Snap a photo with Santa, frolic in the falling “snow,” and join in caroling with the community. hamilton-ohio.com
- Springboro Tree Lighting Ceremony in Rotary Park, Springboro. 6 p.m.
- MCF: Lexington Children’s Theatre “Winnie the Pooh,” at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7 p.m. oxarts.org
NOV. 22-24
- The 37th Annual Christmas in Historical Springboro Festival, in downtown historic district, Main Street. 5-10 p.m. Nov. 22, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 23, and noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 24
NOV. 23
- Edgewood Athletic Booster Craft Show, at Edgewood High School. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Springboro Holiday Parade, in Springboro. Noon
- Let’s Make Soup, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 2 p.m. Registration is required by Thursday. yourmetroparks.net
- Lights Up 2024, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 3-8 p.m. Parade at 5:30 p.m. Tree lighting immediately after parade.
- Hamilton Welcome the Holiday Tree Lighting, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. 5-8 p.m. There will be train and carriage rides, balloon artists, face painting, live reindeer, and more.
- Festival of Trees Gallery Opening, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 5-7 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- Fairfield Parade of Lights, parade starts at 6 p.m. from Waterworks Parks and goes to Village Green. Activities and performances held from 5-7 p.m.
- Hamilton Welcomes the Holidays Tree Lighting, at Marcum Park, 106 N. 2nd St., Hamilton. 5-8 p.m. Enjoy festive music, live reindeer, carriage and train rides, face painting, balloon artists, holiday treats, and more.
NOV. 24
- Hanover Reserve Craft Show, at 1905 Millville Oxford Road, Hamilton. 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
NOV. 29
- Lebanon Holiday Illumination, at Christmas Tree Park: Located at the corner of S. Broadway and E. Main street. 6-8 p.m. Followed by an appearance by Santa at Gazebo Park across the street.
NOV. 30
- Christmas in the Country, in Shandon. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy photo opportunities with Santa, crafts and antiques, free horse drawn carriage rides, and Welsh cakes.
- Middletown Santa Parade, route follows Central Avenue, beginning at Curtis Street. Tree lighting will take place at Governor’s Square Park, at the intersection of Central Avenue and South Broad Street. 5:30 p.m. Tree lighting begins after the parade.
DEC. 1
- Bridgewater Falls Holiday Lights Event, at 3385 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp. 4-6 p.m. The tree lighting will be at 5 p.m. In addition to lighting the holiday tree, there will be a hot cocoa bar, mechanical reindeer, polar bear slide, snow axe throwing, snowman bounce, music, and more.
DEC. 2
- Conservatory Conversations, that participants can attend in person at 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton, and via Zoom. Noon. Holiday horticulture.
DEC. 3
- Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Mike Ryan and the Great Miami Bluegrass Band will perform.
DEC. 4
- Miami “College for Our Community,” at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 7:30 p.m. Topic is Inside Biology: “Parasites: What everyone else knows except you.”
DEC. 6-7
- Hamilton Christkindlmarkt, at Butler County Fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. 5-9 p.m. Dec. 6 and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 7. A German-style holiday market experience for all ages.
DEC. 6-8
- Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village, in historical downtown Waynesville. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 6, 1-8 p.m. Dec. 7, and 1-4 p.m. Dec. 8. Santa Claus will arrive daily, carolers and choirs, costume characters, photo-ops, a gingerbread house making contest, and so much more. waynesvilleshops.com
DEC. 7
- Lebanon Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade & Festival, in downtown Lebanon. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Parades at 1 and 7 p.m. There will be carolers, holiday displays, and a chance to visit Santa Claus.
- A Very Merry Takeover and Santa Trot, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive and MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. To register for race, go to runsignup.com/Race/OH/WestChester/Santatrot.
- Butler Philharmonic Holiday Concert, at Fairfield High School, 8800 Holden Blvd. 7 p.m.
DEC. 8
- Christmas in the Village in German Village, Hamilton. 1-4 p.m.
- Meet & Greet with Santa, at Hanover Reserve Weddings & Events, 1905 Millville Oxford Road, Hanover Twp. 1-3 p.m. For more information or reservations, go to hanoverreserve.com or call 513-910-9574.
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
