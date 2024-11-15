Things to do this weekend in Butler and Warren counties

The University of Dayton New Horizons Music Program (UD NHMP) continues its 25th concert season with a jazz concert Saturday at the Roger Glass Center for the Arts, 29 E. Creative Way, Dayton. The Glass of Jazz concert will feature the UD NHMP’s Jazz Band, Jazz Ensemble, and special guest the Sinclair Jazz Band. The free concert will be followed by a reception. Members of the program come from all areas including Butler and Warren counties. CONTRIBUTED

50 minutes ago
The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.

TODAY

  • Full Moon Night Hike, at Salamander Run MetroPark, 4821 Layhigh Road, Hamilton. 6:30 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

  • AAUW Middletown’s Holiday Bazaar, at 2204 Central Ave., Middletown. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today and Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
  • City Mercantile’s Christmas Market “Comfort & Joy,” at Warren County Fairgrounds, 665 N. Broadway St., Lebanon. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.
  • Fairfield Footlighters present “The Haunting of Hill House,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org

SATURDAY

  • Middletown Musical Arts Club Holiday Craft Show, at Middletown High School, 601 N. Breiel Blvd. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission but donations accepted. middiemusicboosters.org
  • Merry and Bright Holiday Show, at Spooky Nook Champion Mill Conference Center, 600 North B St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • University of Dayton New Horizons Music Program Glass of Jazz Concert, at Roger Glass Center for the Arts, 29 E. Creative Way, Dayton. 1 p.m. Free
  • Fitton Showstoppers present An Evening with Morgan James, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

  • Farm Foundations - Terrific Turkeys, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 3 p.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

MONDAY

  • Conservatory Conversations, that participants can attend in person at 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton, and via Zoom. Noon. Topic is Thankful Plants: Good Givers.

TUESDAY

  • Community Conversation, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 6 p.m. Susan Callan, MSW, LISW will give tips on taking care of ourselves and getting through potentially stressful times.
  • Presentation addressing the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and workforce preparedness by Duwain Pinder, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. Free but registration is encouraged at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP or call 513-785-3277

THURSDAY THROUGH NOV. 24

  • Rise Up Performing Arts present “Frozen Jr.,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

NOV. 22

  • Red Door Community Concerts, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Free. Future concerts will be held Feb. 14, March 21 and June 6.
  • Music on Main, on Main Street, Hamilton. 5-9 p.m. Snap a photo with Santa, frolic in the falling “snow,” and join in caroling with the community. hamilton-ohio.com
  • Springboro Tree Lighting Ceremony in Rotary Park, Springboro. 6 p.m.
  • MCF: Lexington Children’s Theatre “Winnie the Pooh,” at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7 p.m. oxarts.org

NOV. 22-24

  • The 37th Annual Christmas in Historical Springboro Festival, in downtown historic district, Main Street. 5-10 p.m. Nov. 22, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 23, and noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 24

NOV. 23

  • Edgewood Athletic Booster Craft Show, at Edgewood High School. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Springboro Holiday Parade, in Springboro. Noon
  • Let’s Make Soup, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 2 p.m. Registration is required by Thursday. yourmetroparks.net
  • Lights Up 2024, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 3-8 p.m. Parade at 5:30 p.m. Tree lighting immediately after parade.
  • Hamilton Welcome the Holiday Tree Lighting, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. 5-8 p.m. There will be train and carriage rides, balloon artists, face painting, live reindeer, and more.
  • Festival of Trees Gallery Opening, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 5-7 p.m. fairfield-city.org
  • Fairfield Parade of Lights, parade starts at 6 p.m. from Waterworks Parks and goes to Village Green. Activities and performances held from 5-7 p.m.
  • Hamilton Welcomes the Holidays Tree Lighting, at Marcum Park, 106 N. 2nd St., Hamilton. 5-8 p.m. Enjoy festive music, live reindeer, carriage and train rides, face painting, balloon artists, holiday treats, and more.

NOV. 24

  • Hanover Reserve Craft Show, at 1905 Millville Oxford Road, Hamilton. 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

NOV. 29

  • Lebanon Holiday Illumination, at Christmas Tree Park: Located at the corner of S. Broadway and E. Main street. 6-8 p.m. Followed by an appearance by Santa at Gazebo Park across the street.

NOV. 30

  • Christmas in the Country, in Shandon. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy photo opportunities with Santa, crafts and antiques, free horse drawn carriage rides, and Welsh cakes.
  • Middletown Santa Parade, route follows Central Avenue, beginning at Curtis Street. Tree lighting will take place at Governor’s Square Park, at the intersection of Central Avenue and South Broad Street. 5:30 p.m. Tree lighting begins after the parade.

DEC. 1

  • Bridgewater Falls Holiday Lights Event, at 3385 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp. 4-6 p.m. The tree lighting will be at 5 p.m. In addition to lighting the holiday tree, there will be a hot cocoa bar, mechanical reindeer, polar bear slide, snow axe throwing, snowman bounce, music, and more.

DEC. 2

  • Conservatory Conversations, that participants can attend in person at 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton, and via Zoom. Noon. Holiday horticulture.

DEC. 3

  • Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Mike Ryan and the Great Miami Bluegrass Band will perform.

DEC. 4

  • Miami “College for Our Community,” at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 7:30 p.m. Topic is Inside Biology: “Parasites: What everyone else knows except you.”

DEC. 6-7

  • Hamilton Christkindlmarkt, at Butler County Fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. 5-9 p.m. Dec. 6 and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 7. A German-style holiday market experience for all ages.

DEC. 6-8

  • Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village, in historical downtown Waynesville. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 6, 1-8 p.m. Dec. 7, and 1-4 p.m. Dec. 8. Santa Claus will arrive daily, carolers and choirs, costume characters, photo-ops, a gingerbread house making contest, and so much more. waynesvilleshops.com

DEC. 7

  • Lebanon Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade & Festival, in downtown Lebanon. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Parades at 1 and 7 p.m. There will be carolers, holiday displays, and a chance to visit Santa Claus.
  • A Very Merry Takeover and Santa Trot, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive and MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. To register for race, go to runsignup.com/Race/OH/WestChester/Santatrot.
  • Butler Philharmonic Holiday Concert, at Fairfield High School, 8800 Holden Blvd. 7 p.m.

DEC. 8

  • Christmas in the Village in German Village, Hamilton. 1-4 p.m.
  • Meet & Greet with Santa, at Hanover Reserve Weddings & Events, 1905 Millville Oxford Road, Hanover Twp. 1-3 p.m. For more information or reservations, go to hanoverreserve.com or call 513-910-9574.

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.

